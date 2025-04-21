Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Cast Members Confirmed (Photos)

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 2 is likely to put its cast through their paces, as it has been teased to be one of the more emotional chapters in the show's history.

Based on the hit PlayStation video game franchise of the same name, The Last of Us Season 2 kicked off by reintroducing fans to its post-apocalyptic story of two survivors, Joel and Ellie, trying to maintain their humanity in a world devoid of precisely that.

Episode 2, "Through the Valley," will ratchet things up further from the show's Season 2 premiere. It teases plenty of zombie-infused action and the continued focus on the consequences of Joel's actions from last season's jaw-dropping finale.

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 2 Confirmed Cast List (Pictures)

Pedro Pascal - Joel

HBO

Pedro Pascal continues his work as the hardened survivor Joel in this season of The Last of Us. After being weathered by almost 20 years of living in the apocalypse, Joel opened up a bit last season after the arrival of the young (and notably immune) Ellie into his life.

However, after he saved Ellie from a near-certain death at the end of Season 1, and potentially doomed humanity in the process, things have not been all hunky-dory for Joel. This latest episode will put that on full display as Ellie continues to lash out against her adopted father figure, and the mysterious Abby looms outside Jackson with a plan to kill Joel.

Pascal is one of the busiest men in Hollywood, having starred in hits like Game of Thrones, Gladiator II, and The Mandalorian. Fans craving even more of The Last of Us star can find him on the big screen later this summer as he takes on the role of Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Bella Ramsey - Ellie

HBO

Standing beside Pedro Pascal's Joel as the figurehead of HBO's take on The Last of Us is Bella Ramsey's Ellie. Born after the end of the world, all Ellie has ever known is the post-apocalypse. Having lost everyone who cared for her, Ellie's life changed when she crossed paths with Joel in the first season.

Things have changed since then, as something has forced a fissure between Ramsey's teenage survivor and her adopted father. The last fans saw of the pair, Joel had swooped in to save Ellie from a homophobic partygoer at the Jackson New Year's Eve celebration, something she did not take too kindly to. She will likely distance herself even further from Joel.

Ramsey is perhaps best known for her work as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones but also has credits in Netflix's Hilda and Catherine Called Birdy.

Isabela Merced - Dina

HBO

One of the new characters introduced in Season 2's 'five years later' storyline is Isabela Merced's Dina. Dina is another teenage survivor living in Jackson, and her best friend turned into a love interest for Ellie after she declared her feelings for Ellie with a passionate kiss during the last episode.

Merced's previous credits include Madame Web, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Instant Family. She will take on another franchise this summer, as she is cast as Hawkgirl in James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie.

Young Mazino - Jesse

HBO

Young Mazino plays Jesse in The Last of Us Season 2, one of the leaders of the Jackson settlement's patrol team and Dina's ex-boyfriend. After sending Ellie and Dina out together on patrol in the season premiere, Episode 2 will likely see him pair them together again with increased infected activity in the area.

Mazino's previous credits include Netflix's Beef, Opus, and Blindspot.

Gabriel Luna - Tommy

HBO

Gabriel Luna returns as Joel's brother, Tommy, in The Last of Us Season 2. In Episode 2, Tommy, a leader in the Jackson community, will be pushed to the edge as the threat of the infected comes a little too close to home.

Luna can also be seen in Bernie, Agents of SHIELD, and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Rutina Wesley - Maria

HBO

Maria (played by Rutina Wesley) is Tommy's wife and another leading member of the Jackson community. Her safety could soon be in question, with teases of an infected horde headed for their small town's walls.

Wesley's other work includes Arrow, True Blood, and 13 Sins.

Ezra Agbonkhese - Benjamin

HBO

Introduced in the Season 2 premiere was Ezra Agbonkese's Benjamin, Tommy and Maria's young son. While Ben has heard about the world's dangers outside of Jackson, he has never had to see them. That could all change soon.

Outside of The Last of Us, Agbonkhese's only other major credit is Netflix's Snowpiercer.

Catherine O'Hara - Gail

HBO

Catherine O'Hara's Gail is another new addition to The Last of Us Season 2 and an entirely original character. She works as a therapist in Jackson and has been talking to Joel about his continued struggles to connect with Ellie.

O'Hara has worked in Hollywood for more than 50 years. She is best known for her work in Schitt's Creek, Home Alone, and the Beetlejuice franchise.

Kaitlyn Dever - Abby

HBO

Kaitlyn Dever brings to life the leader of a new group of survivors, Abby. The show started Season 2 by introducing Abby, teasing her plot to potentially take down Pedro Pascal's Joel. The end of Episode 1 brought Abby and her crew back into the story as they came into view of the Jackson settlement and, thus, closer to Joel.

Dever may be familiar to fans of Olivia Wilde's Booksmart, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Unbelievable.

Spencer Lord - Owen

HBO

Spencer Lord plays Owen, one of the older members of Abby's group of former Fireflies. Owen was one of the people who survived Joel's Salt Lake City hospital attack at the end of Season 1 and is now hell-bent on helping Abby exact her revenge.

Lord has previously appeared in episodes of Riverdale, The Good Doctor, and Heartland.

Tati Gabrielle - Nora

HBO

Nora is played by Tati Gabrielle in The Last of Us Season 2. As a member of Abby's team, Nora will be there when Kaitlyn Dever's TLOU character enacts her plan to confront Joel for the loss she suffered.

Gabrielle's other credits include Uncharted, Mortal Kombat 2 (read more about Karl Urban's role in the sequel), and Naughty Dog's upcoming video game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Ariela Barer - Mel

HBO

Ariela Barer portrays the soft-spoken Mel, another survivor working with Abby to accomplish her Joel-hunting mission. That conquest should come to a head soon, as the Salt Lake City crew arrived on the outskirts of Jackson to end Episode 1.

Barer arrives on the scene in The Last of Us, coming off fan-favorite titles like Marvel's Runaways, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, and Grey's Anatomy.

Danny Ramirez - Manny Alvarez

HBO

Danny Ramirez trades the comic book world of the MCU for the post-apocalypse in The Last of Us, taking on the role of Manny Alvarez. Manny is a loyal soldier devoted to Abby's cause, something that could become valuable if she ever comes to blows with Joel, like she wants to.

Ramirez most recently appeared as Joaquin Torres/Falcon in Captain America: Brave New World (dive into Brave New World spoilers) but can also be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, No Exit, and Assassination Nation.

Who Else Is Set To Appear in The Last of Us Season 2?

While not expected to appear in The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 2, several big-name cast members who have yet to debut in the series should be on fans' radar.

Jeffrey Wright - Isaac

HBO

Jeffrey Wright is back for the HBO series, reprising his role as Isaac from the Last of Us Part II video game. Isaac is a ruthless leader of the Western Liberation Front (WLF) in Seattle, Washington and is willing to do anything to ensure his community's survival.

Wright is best known for his work in Marvel's What If...?, The Batman, and Westworld.

Joe Pantoliano - Eugene

HBO

Only ever alluded to in The Last of Us games, Eugene will make his proper franchise debut in the HBO series, played by Joe Pantoliano. Eugene is another member of the Jackson community who died before the events of Season 2 (at the hands of Joel, nonetheless). His wife, Gail, is still mourning his death, taking it out on Joel during his appointment in Episode 1.

Pantoliano's resume includes appearances in Memento, The Matrix, and The Fugitive.

Alanna Ubach - Hanrahan

Alanna Ubach

Alanna Ubach plays Hanrahan in The Last of Us Season 2. She is an original character created for the series, and role specifics have yet to be made public. Some speculated that she could play a member of the new faction of survivors known as the Seraphites in Seattle, Washington.

Ubach's other credits include Peacock's Ted series, Bombshell, and Coco.

Ben Ahlers - Burton

Ben Ahlers

Burton (played by Ben Ahlers) is another new character in The Last of Us Season 2 who did not appear in the games.

Ahlers may be familiar to fans of The Gilded Age (find out more about The Gilded Age cast here), Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and The Village.

Hettienne Park - Elise Park

Hettienne Park

Information about Hettienne Park's Elise Park has not been announced for the HBO series. She, too, is an original character who some have thought could be the faceless prophet from the games that the Seraphites worship.

Park's resume includes appearances in Don't Look Up, Young Adult, and Bride Wars.