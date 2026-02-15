Invincible Season 4 Will Officially Include 17 Marvel Actors

Over the years, there has been plenty of crossover between Marvel and the Invincible franchise, as actors hop and bop between the two super-powered universes. Amazon Prime Video's hit comic book adaptation is set to return on March 18, with the release of Season 4. This new batch of episodes will see its titular teenage hero (played by Steven Yeun) taking on the terrifying Thragg, an alien general sent to dominate Earth.

While Yeun himself has not crossed over into any other superhero franchises to this point, the same cannot be said for the rest of the Invincible cast. Across the show's three seasons to date, the R-rated animated adventure has featured more than a dozen Marvel stars.

That number will balloon even further in Season 4 with the introduction of new characters like Danai Gurira's Universa (one of several new villains coming to the series).

Every Marvel Actor in Amazon Prime Video's Invincible

J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons

One of the biggest names within the Invincible series is J.K. Simmons. The Oscar-winning actors played Omni-Man in the hit animated show, a Superman-esque character sent to Earth by an alien race with a secret agenda of ruling over all of humanity.

Simmons is no stranger to the comic book world, though, as he came to international fame playing Marvel Comics' cigar-chomping newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. He has been so acclaimed as the classic comic character that he was asked to return to the role in the MCU's Spider-Man movies as well.

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins

In Invincible, Walton Goggins brings to life the mysterious Cecil Stedman. The character operates like a shadier version of Nick Fury, being the Invincible world's liaison between its superheroes and the U.S. government.

Goggins previously appeared as black market criminal Sonny Burch in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp. After his clash with Paul Rudd's pint-sized hero, Goggins' MCU character now rests in jail, having been arrested by the SFPD.

Ross Marquand

Ross Marquand

For some reason, Ross Marquand has a knack for playing superheroes out of time. In the world of Marvel, the 44-year-old brought to life an alternate version of the Red Skull seen on the galactic plane of Vormir in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. This role was originally played by Hugo Weaving in Captain America: The First Avenger, before Marquand took over.

Marquand also voices the superhero character known as The Immortal in Invincible. This high-flying costumed character can essentially live forever, having worked as a hero since the time of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

Lee Pace

Lee Pace

Lee Pace's Thragg arrives in Invincible Season 4 as one of the season's most significant new additions. The character is essentially the Joker to Invincible's Batman, a major antagonist who will plague the titular hero for seasons to come. Thragg is a grand regent of the Viltrumite alien army sent to Earth to finish the job that Invincible and Omni-Man could not do.

On the Marvel side, Pace previously played the terrifying Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy. In that film, he served as the central big bad, coming to blows with the Guardians in their first outing as a team.

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany is probably best known for her work with Marvel Studios, playing Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk). Maslany brought the character to life in the 2022 Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. There have even been rumors suggesting she could return in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, but those have not been confirmed.

In Invincible, the Canadian actress voices Telia, the alien girlfriend and superior to Seth Rogan's Allen the Alien. With Allen set to remain a significant part of the Invincible story, one can expect Telia to follow suit.

Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown is one of the best voices in the game, so it only makes sense that his talents have been put to use across multiple comic book universes. For the Invincible series, the acclaimed actor brings to life Damien Darkblood, a demon detective from the fiery depths of Hell.

As for the Marvel side of things, Brown made a brief appearance in Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok as the towering fire giant Surtur, with whom Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder did battle during the movie's opening moments.

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira is just the latest Marvel actor to jump into the Invincible universe. The former Black Panther star is set to play Universa in the show's upcoming fourth season. Universa is a secondary villain in the Invincible franchise, being an alien warrior sent to Earth to harvest energy in an attempt to save her home planet.

Gurira will be familiar to fans for her portrayal of the Wakandan warrior and leader of the Dora Milaje, Okoye, in Marvel Studios' Black Panther films. She is already confirmed to return to her MCU role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Bruce Campbell

Bruce Campbell

In Invincible, Bruce Campbell brings to life another Hell-dweller, the Great Beast. The demon-like character inhabits the franchise's take on the underworld, hoping to one day reclaim his former throne as the fiery domain's leader.

Campbell has appeared in several Marvel projects over the years. He previously cameoed in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy as a theater usher (who was rumored to eventually become Mysterio) and also took on the role of the pizza ball-selling Pizza Poppa in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Todd Williams

Todd Williams

Fans will recognize Todd Williams' name as the voice of Titan from Invincible. Since Season 1 of the hit series, Williams has brought life to the rock-skinned supervillain, often seen as an associate of the criminal kingpin Machine Head.

Williams made his Marvel debut last fall, giving voice to the animated Blade Knight character (an otherworldly combination of Blade and Moon Knight) in Marvel Animation's hit Marvel Zombies series.

Tzi Ma

Tzi Ma

This next entry on the list is for all the Agents of SHIELD fans out there. Before appearing in Invincible as the villainous Master Liu, Ma played Agent Quan in the Marvel-produced ABC series. Quan was a SHIELD agent stationed in Hong Kong, seen during the Season 1 episode "Girl in the Flower Dress."

His Invincible character is a little less heroic, however. In the Amazon Prime Video series, Ma voices Master Liu, a metal-jawed supervillain who leads the criminal cabal known as The Order and can transform into a dragon.

Grey Griffin

Grey Griffin

Veteran voice actor Grey Griffin plays not one, but two of the heroes in Invincible. The 52-year-old brings to life the size-swapping hero, Shrinking Rae, in the series, as well as the young girl who can transform into a terrifying green-skinned monster, Monster Girl.

She has also voiced dozens of characters across the Marvel universe, including Wasp in the Ultimate Avengers movies, Betty Brant in The Spectacular Spider-Man, and Moloid Shaman in Hulk and the Agents of SMASH.

Khary Payton

Khary Payton

Khary Payton has been a staple of the Invincible series and will finally make his Marvel debut later this year. The fan-favorite voice actor is set to play Azzuri/Black Panther in the upcoming Marvel 1943 video game.

In Invincible, Payton voices Black Samson, a member of the Guardians of the Globe with the power of flight, super-strength, and regenerative healing factor.

Kevin Michael Richardson

Kevin Michael Richardson

While Grey Griffin plays Invincible's Monster Girl when she is in her pre-teen girl form, Kevin Michael Richardson voices the character when he is all hulked out.

The actor is also well known for his various Marvel roles, including Avengers Assemble and Hulk and the Agents of SMASH.

Eric Bauza

Eric Bauza

Eric Bauza is one of the most prolific voice actors working today. The Canadian actor (best known as the modern voice of Bugs Bunny) has played D.A. Sinclair in Invincible since Season 1. First introduced as a minor antagonist during the show's first season, Bauza's super-genius has slowly started to redeem himself as the show has gone on.

Bauza's Marvel roles include Iron Spider (Ultimate Spider-Man) and Thunderbolt Ross (Iron Man: Armored Adventures).

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamil

Yes, Mark Hamill is perhaps most famous in the comic book world for playing DC's animated take on the Joker for decades, but he has also played around in other super-powered universes. Hamill previously voiced Oiler in Ultimate Avengers 2.

He also plays the tailor to the world's best superheroes, Art Rosenbaum, in Invinicible.

Fred Tatasciore

Fred Tatasciore

Fred Tatasciore has played several characters in the Invincible series. He previously brought to life the towering villain known as Giant in Seasons 2 and 3, as well as Atom Eve's adoptive father, Adam Wilkins.

In the world of Marvel, Tatasciore voiced the sword-swinging Hit-Monkey in the character's short-lived R-rated Hulu series.

BONUS: Christian Convery

Christian Convery

Christian Convery's inclusion as the last member of this list comes with a bit of a caveat—the 16-year-old plays Mark Grayson's younger brother, Oliver, in the animated series. Last season, fans saw Oliver take the next step in his superhero-ing journey, suiting up as Kid Omni-Man for the first time.

Despite fans having never seen Convery in the Marvel universe, he has technically played a role under the franchise banner. The actor played a character named Joey in 2018's Venom; however, his only scene was cut in the final film.