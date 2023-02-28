The Flash Movie Synopsis References Henry Cavill's Superman

A new plot synopsis for the upcoming movie The Flash movie has made its way online, and it references Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Cavill’s journey as the Man of Steel has been a turbulent one, to say the least. His first appearance was under Zack Snyder’s leadership in 2013, and his last time in the tights came in the troublesome Justice League movie in 2017 (not including Snyder’s more recent recut).

However, since then, despite wild rumors and speculation, Warner Bros. and DC Films managed to keep Cavill off the big screen as Superman. That is, until Cavill's Superman got a post-credits tag in Black Adam, thanks to Dwayne Johnson.

Sadly, that tease won’t be going anywhere—Cavill is out, and a new Supes will be coming aboard.

Even James Gunn, the new co-lead of DC Studios, admitted that Cavill had been treated poorly in recent years.

Despite Cavill being done, all of WB’s DC Comics properties are already filmed and getting ready to go. Perhaps fans still have something left to look forward to.

Referencing Henry Cavill’s Hero

DC

Warner Bros. released a brand new synopsis for The Flash, and it directly references Henry Cavill’s Superman.

The new blurb mentions how Barry will have to save an “imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for:”

“Worlds collide in ‘The Flash”’ when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he’s looking for.”

Ezra Miller's Barry Allen and Cavill's hero have a history thanks to their team-up in 2017’s Justice League, and Barry also knows that Clark has defeated General Zod once before—so, naturally, this is who he'd seek out first.

Instead of Clark, however, the scarlet speedster will end up running into Kara Danvers instead.

Previously, entertainment insider KC Walsh revealed that Cavill did have an on-screen cameo, one where Flash “sees him [in the speedforce]:”

“It wasn’t Clark Kent, it was Superman in the speed force, and Flash sees him and says “Oh this is where you’ve been the whole time”

At the same time that information was revealed, rumors started circulating that cameos from both Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot were removed from Ezra Miller’s upcoming movie.

The information regarding these cameos has not been confirmed by Warner Bros., and should be taken strictly as a rumor.

One Last Goodbye for Cavill?

While Superman may only be referenced, likely in relation to Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, at least it’s something.

Hopefully, any cut content, especially cameos of big stars and characters, will make its way onto The Flash’s home release.

It’ll probably be a long time before fans of Henry Cavill’s Superman give Gunn’s new adaption a fighting chance. A brief mention in another solo film’s synopsis is hardly the sendoff the actor deserves.

Aside from any residual footage from 2023’s DCU films, the Man of Steel will next be seen in Superman: Legacy on July 11, 2025. The upcoming reboot will see the iconic hero younger in their early days as the Man of Steel.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16.