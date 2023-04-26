Disney Unveils 11-Movie Release Slate for the Rest of 2023

Holding a presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Walt Disney Studios detailed what’s left of their 2023 release calendar.

The Walt Disney Company, which incidentally celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, has really only released one tentpole film in 2023 thus far, Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

But Disney is just getting started, with many more major titles coming to theaters before the end of this year. Here’s what’s being cooked up at the House of Mouse.

Disney’s 2023 Theatrical Slate

Disney has 11 movies left on the docket for 2023, ranging from cappers to established franchises to surefire animated hits. Check out the details below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5

Disney

Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord leads his (in Thor’s words) ragtag, motley crew of misfit desperados into battle one last time, as director James Gunn’s likely final MCU outing hits theaters in early May. The trilogy ender will explore Rocket’s mysterious and tragic origins and potentially the end of the Guardians as fans know them.

The Little Mermaid - May 26

Disney

Halle Bailey’s live-action Ariel will make her famous deal with Ursula (brought to life by Melissa McCarthy) to seek out what’s beyond her home under the sea. The Little Mermaid becomes part of our world with this much-anticipated live-action remake.

The Boogeyman - June 2

20th Century Studios

Releasing under the 20th Century Studios banner, The Boogeyman is based on a 1973 Stephen King story. It revolves around a family grappling with a horrifying and malevolent entity that wishes to do them harm.

Elemental - July 16

Disney

An animated romantic comedy from Pixar, Elemental asks the classic question, “What if two completely different people fell in love?” Only this time, one of them is made of fire and the other of water.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - June 30

Disney

Harrison Ford dons his fedora and leather jacket and steps back into his legendary role for the final time. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny focuses on the adventurer seeking out a dangerous device that may grant the user the ability to travel through time.

Haunted Mansion - July 28

Disney

Following a rather disastrous attempt to turn the theme park ride into a feature film 20 years ago, this Haunted Mansion remake includes an all-star cast with the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, and Owen Wilson.

A Haunting in Venice - September 15

20th Century Studios

A third entry in Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot film series. A Haunting in Venice sees Branagh’s detective in a decidedly spooky setting as he attempts to solve a murder during Halloween.

The Creator - September 29

@gemmachan on Instagram

Another 20th Century Studios picture, not a ton is known about the story of The Creator. Directed by Rogue One’s Gareth Edwards, this sci-fi tale stars John David Washington and Gemma Chan

The Marvels - November 10

Disney

The Marvels is poised to go even higher, further, and faster than the 2018 original, particularly due to its bringing in Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau to help Carol fight the good fight.

Next Goal Wins - November 17

20th Century Studios

Taika Waititi’s next movie after 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder is a sports comedy about a football coach (played by Michael Fassbender) who tries to turn a fledgling team into superstars. Next Goal Wins is based on a 2014 documentary of the same name.

Wish - November 22

Disney

Wish is an animated musical about a teenage girl who wishes on a star with the hopes of saving her kingdom, only to find out that her wish has come true. Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, And Alan Tudyk lend their voices and singing talents to Disney’s final film of the year.

The full 2023 theatrical release schedule that Walt Disney Studios showcased at CinemaCon can be viewed below:

Disney

Disney Has Quite the Upcoming Slate

Fans of Disney, or just movies in general will surely find something to enjoy with the studio’s remaining 2023 film releases.

And this isn’t even everything! Disney will continue to put out additional movies (and shows) on Hulu, Disney+, and other platforms that they control. So there’s certainly something for everyone, whether they’re a fan of animation, superhero movies, adventure throwbacks, or whodunnits.

Disney is also currently in the midst of a much-publicized wave of layoffs, with over 7,000 jobs on the line. And while that’s unlikely to impact their film output in any major way, it’s still something that audiences might want to keep an eye on.