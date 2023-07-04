Disney Reveals Its 10 Biggest Movies Releasing In 2024

2024 is a big year for Disney as it is set to introduce 10 significant movies, featuring Marvel, Pixar, and original projects.

The Walt Disney Company opened 2023 with a bang by releasing Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and this was followed by the huge arrivals of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid.

While there are still movies left in Disney's 2023 slate, the anticipation for next year is already high.

Disney’s 2024 Theatrical Slate: What Movies Are Releasing?

Here are Disney's 10 biggest movies set to release across 2024 following the latest slate adjustments from the studio which seemingly came due to the ongoing writers' strike impacting Hollywood.

1.) Elio - March 1, 2024

Disney

Elio is Pixar's first movie in 2024. The upcoming animated movie revolves around the titular young character as he is abducted by aliens due to the fact that they believe he is the leader of Earth.

2.) Disney's Snow White - March 22, 2024

Disney

Disney's live-action remake of Snow White featuring Rachel Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot as the evil queen is set to make a splash next year. Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but it is expected to be a faithful adaptation of the hit animated movie.

3.) Deadpool 3 - May 3, 2024

Marvel

Deadpool 3 is the MCU's first project to hit theaters next year. The threequel highlights Ryan Reynolds' return as the titular Merc with a Mouth alongside Hugh Jackman's highly-anticipated comeback as Wolverine.

It remains to be seen how Deadpool 3 fits in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, but Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld's recent tease about its mind-blowing cast suggests that it will have tons of cameos.

4.) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - May 24, 2024

20th Century Studios

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to continue the story of the hit franchise by focusing on an entirely different protagonist. In September 2022, Disney unveiled the first look at the movie, but it has yet to reveal more details about its story.

Still, the movie's title hints that it will focus on an established ape community following Caesar's sacrifice at the end of Matt Reeves' last trilogy.

5.) Inside Out 2 - June 14, 2024

Pixar

Inside Out 2 is the long-awaited sequel to 2015's Inside Out. The sequel will explore Riley's new emotions as she enters her teenage years.

Joy, Sadness, and Anger are confirmed to return, but it is unknown if Fear and Disgust will come back, especially after Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader had a contract dispute with the studio.

6.) Mufasa: The Lion King - July 5, 2024

Disney

Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel to 2019's live-action remake of The Lion King. The film is all about the titular character as it explores his path to becoming king of Pride Rock while also digging deeper into his relationship with his brother Scar.

7.) Captain America: Brave New World - July 26, 2024

Marvel

After a fresh title change, Captain America: Brave New World is set to push Anthony Mackie's titular hero into the forefront.

The movie's plot is still shrouded in secrecy, but it is expected that a clash with the Serpent Society and newly-elected United States president Thunderbolt Ross (played by Harrison Ford) is in the cards.

8.) Untitled Alien Event Movie - August 16, 2024

20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios is set to bring back the Alien franchise in a big way in 2024.

As announced by the studio, the film will tell the story of “a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim: Uprising) and Isabela Merced (Madame Web) headline the stacked cast.

9.) The Amateur - November 8, 2024

Rami Malek

The Amateur is an upcoming espionage thriller from 20th Century Studios that focuses on a CIA cryptographer who blackmails the agency into training him to go after his wife's killers. The movie stars Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan.

10.) Thunderbolts - December 20, 2024

Marvel

Thunderbolts will serve as Marvel's last project next year, and the movie will highlight a team of former villains and darker characters as they embark on an unknown, yet dangerous mission. Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova are headlining its stellar cast.