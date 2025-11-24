Disney Reminds Fans of One Major MCU Phase 6 Mystery as Avengers: Doomsday Approaches

One MCU project that was released in 2024 included a mystery that still has not been solved by the fandom or in a different franchise entry. However, many fans have finally begun to forget about it, but an official Disney+ account brought it back up just weeks before the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is set to arrive.

The official Latin America Disney+ X account recently shared a post that simply read (in all caps), "¿POR QUÉ LLORA THOR?" When translated into English, the text says, "WHY IS THOR CRYING?" which is an obvious nod to Deadpool & Wolverine since that film included a scene of Chris Hemsworth's Thor mysteriously crying.

When that movie was first released, many fans debated why Thor was so emotional, and Marvel Studios notably never revealed what had the God of Thunder so torn up.

Since the movie's release, the line, "Why is/was Thor crying?" has become somewhat of a running joke throughout the Marvel fandom. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has referenced it many times since July 2024, and now Disney+ has revived it once again.

Marvel Studios

For reference, in the exact scene, Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool) was watching a monitor in the Time Variance Authority's (TVA) headquarters. On that monitor, Deadpool, with half of his mask ripped off, was lying in Thor's arms as Thor sobbed uncontrollably.

Marvel Studios

This was repurposed footage from Thor: The Dark World, specifically from when it appeared Loki had died, which led to Thor mourning the loss of his brother. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool asked Paradox why Thor was crying, and Paradox said that they didn't need to "get ahead of [themselves]."

Because of that answer, and Reynolds claiming to know why Thor was crying, many have chalked it up to still being an unsolved mystery within the MCU.

Is Disney's Timing a Coincidence or Not?

Right now, the MCU is not really releasing anything major. Wonder Man is coming up in January 2026, but other than that, the MCU is in a bit of a lull in terms of content. Therefore, official accounts have to get creative in order to get engagement on social media.

However, that post came from a Disney+ account, not a Marvel account. Disney+ is the home of many different movies and series. In the grand scheme of things, Marvel only makes up a small percentage of the Disney+ library, so it may seem a bit odd that they would choose to post something like that.

Notably, reports have indicated that the first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which will be premiering in theaters in just a few weeks on December 19, 2025. That means it could be possible that Disney+ is teasing something with Deadpool and Doomsday.

Most likely, the answer to why Thor was crying in Deadpool & Wolverine will never be given. It will probably go down as the longest-running joke in MCU history because that just seems like something that the Deadpool franchise would do.

However, it would not be a shock at all if Deadpool made a surprise appearance in the Doomsday trailer. It is possible that Disney+ could be hinting at his appearance, but, in all honesty, the people who run the social media accounts likely have no idea at all what is going to be in the Doomsday trailer.

So, the most likely explanation is that the Disney+ X account was just having a bit of fun. However, Deadpool could still show up in the Doomsday trailer, as well as Thor.