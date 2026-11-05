Marvel Studios Alters the Color of Charlie Cox's Next Daredevil Costume

Matt Murdock and the color red go together like peanut butter and jelly. Ever since Charlie Cox's character started his journey on Netflix, he's found various ways to work red into his wardrobe, whether through the lenses of his glasses or the primary color of his superhero costume. Even the black number Matt wore in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ended up with some red on it after a while. But things are different heading into the final season of the Marvel Studios series, and a new costume color helps signify that.

At New York Comic-Con 2026, the cast of Born Again took the stage to talk about the upcoming outing, revealing their excitement to be back together. They also brought footage along with them that they played exclusively for attendees. The Direct was present at the event and caught a quick glimpse of a new Daredevil costume.

Using his prison jumpsuit, Matt creates a makeshift orange outfit (the same one that leaked online earlier this year), turning his shirt into a head wrap and adding hand wraps, a look that's sure to instill fear in anyone who crosses his path.

Of course, at the end of Born Again Season 2, Matt revealed to the world that he moonlighted as the vigilante Daredevil. It was the only way to bring down Mayor Wilson Fisk for good, so he took a leap of faith, knowing he would have to pay the price. Before the credits rolled on the finale, the police took away Charlie Cox's hero and sent him to the same prison that now housed many members of Kingpin's Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

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Matt ended the season with a smile on his face, at peace with the decisions he made in the Marvel Studios production. However, the new look at Born Again teased that Daredevil still has plenty to answer for. The criminals he put away are likely to lead an assault that makes Punisher's fight in Daredevil Season 2 look like a walk in the park. And a hero can't go into battle without a uniform, leading to the creation of the orange costume.

But Daredevil won't have to lean on himself alone as he prepares to wrap up another run on a streaming service; his Defenders teammates are back and ready to do their part. In fact, they're primed to get Daredevil out of prison and back on the streets.

The Defenders Will Become Whole Again in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

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When things were at their worst in Daredevil: Born Again's sophomore outing, Karen Page reached out to an old friend, Jessica Jones. She helped Matt Murdock and his allies investigate Kingpin and even got her hands dirty after one of Wilson Fisk's associates, Mr. Charles, sent a squad of soldiers to her home. The rest of the Defenders sat out Season 2. But Luke Cage and Iron Fist are done twiddling their thumbs and ready to help.

The Born Again footage shown at NYCC featured a scene where Jessica, Luke, and Danny Rand all sit down at a table together. They all seem happy to be together. However, they can't ignore the elephant in the room: Jessica mentions the reunion is one person short because Matt isn't there.

As soon as it was announced that the Defenders would return in Born Again Season 3, the prevailing theory became that they would fill in for Daredevil while he was behind bars. But Jessica's statement paints a different picture. Instead of allowing Matt to do his time, she and her friends might be cooking up a way to get him out. After all, New York City isn't any safer with him behind bars, and he doesn't belong there anyway.

Matt isn't likely to go along with their scheme initially because he wants to believe in the system, even if it didn't do him any favors. A few dust-ups with other inmates, bad enough to make him put together a new costume, might change his tune. Matt has to realize he can do far more good from the outside than from the inside, and that Daredevil isn't only his worst impulses, but his best ones, too.

Besides, the last season of Born Again can't come and go without the Defenders getting at least one more action sequence together, picking up right where they left off in 2017. It'll be hard to pull that off if they aren't all in the same place at the same time. The only downside is that Daredevil will probably have to leave his orange costume at his home away from home, since it won't be very useful in the field.