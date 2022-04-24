Charlie Cox Explains Why Daredevil Is So Special Following Disney+ Takeover

Over the past few weeks, Disney+ subscribers have had the opportunity to revisit the six shows from Netflix that make up Marvel's Defenders series, which ran from 2015 to 2019. Although it's come with some hiccups, the show's inclusion on Disney+ has been a huge boost for the streaming service. Leading the way in that effort is Charlie Cox, the front-man in Marvel's first Netflix series, Daredevil.

Cox's performance earned rave reviews in all three seasons of Daredevil and in The Defenders, making it an easy choice to make his version of Matt Murdock the one that lives on in the canon MCU. He even got to make his grand debut in the movies at the end of last year by reprising the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, sending fans into a frenzy with only 70 seconds of screen time.

Now that his first efforts in Daredevil have a new home on Disney, Cox has openly spoken about his positive experiences making the show and what his future with the character holds. Now, as part of Disney+'s promotional tour, the man behind the Man Without Fear has contributed once again to that campaign.

Cox Shares How Daredevil is Special

Reddit user u/inactionstations uncovered a new Disney+ ad featuring Charlie Cox, who played Matt Murdock in Marvel's Daredevil. Cox shares his thoughts on what makes the character so special in this 67-second ad while explaining the basics of who Matt Murdock is in Marvel lore:

"Hey, my name’s Charlie Cox. I play Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in Marvel’s Daredevil on Disney+. Marvel’s Daredevil is a crime drama which tells the story of a blind lawyer by day, superhero by night, who attempts to help people using both the law and vigilantism, and yet, struggles with the morality of his actions."

To Cox, the character shows how "small day-to-day acts of kindness or help can make big differences" both in TV stories and in the real world. What makes Daredevil so special to Cox is how he "has to struggle and sacrifice a lot" to make the impact he wants to make, and he sees that as something viewers can relate to with real-world decision-making:

"For me, Daredevil represents the idea that sometimes, small day-to-day acts of kindness or help can make big differences and instigate large change over time. People love superheroes, and what makes Daredevil special is that this character has to struggle and sacrifice a lot in order to be impactful, and I think viewers relate to how difficult making the right decisions in life can be sometimes."

Cox shared his gratitude for the opportunity to play Matt Murdock, especially with Matt being someone who is so meaningful to people "who have perhaps struggled in their life." Getting to play the role in all three seasons of his own show and in the eight-episode Defenders team-up series, Cox called it "a great honor" to stay with the character for so long:

"I’m very grateful to have been given the opportunity to play a character who means so much to people who have perhaps struggled in their life in some way, or felt held back by something in their life, and to be able to do it over the course of three seasons and in The Defenders, to be given the opportunity to do it for so long was a great honor. You can watch Marvel’s Daredevil now streaming on Disney+."

The full video can be seen below:

Daredevil's Impact on MCU's Charlie Cox

Charlie Cox has been a part of nearly every piece of promotional material in Disney+'s arsenal to help bring Daredevil and the other shows back to the forefront for Marvel fans. He's interacted with stars from other shows like Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter and Agents of SHIELD's Ming-Na Wen, doing his part to bring fans over to Disney+ to revisit these past stories.

This one provides a great look inside Cox's reflection on the experience, in which he revealed just how much the character means to him throughout his years on Netflix. Seeing Matt Murdock as such a relatable character only makes him that much more favorable for fans, especially with how much passion Cox has shown in the role for the past seven years.

Now, the big mystery left unsolved is where and when Cox will come back in a bigger role as Daredevil in the canon MCU. Rumors have pointed to him appearing in Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk while other reports have hinted at a role in Echo; regardless, he'll be somebody to keep a close eye on as the MCU expands.

All three seasons of Daredevil are streaming on Disney+, as is The Defenders. Spider-Man: No Way Home is also available for purchase via Blu-ray and digital platforms.