New Spider-Man: No Way Home Merch Showcases Daredevil's Matt Murdock

Although the Netflix-housed Daredevil series was canceled a few years ago, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock has been quite the hot topic in rumors for a potential return to the canon MCU for some time. With Marvel Studios now owning the rights to the characters that came to light through the former Marvel TV Netflix shows, Daredevil has an opportunity for a place alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

WARNING: The rest of this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

More specifically, rumors pointed to Matt Murdock coming to life in the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home - a rumor that made its way online as early as March 2020, long before the casting madness started. In thrilling fashion, what started as speculation proved to be 100% true as fans saw Cox in all his glory helping Peter, Aunt May, and Happy Hogan in one of No Way Home's earliest scenes.

While the only sign of Matt's superhuman skills came when he caught a brick that came through the window behind him, he simply explained it to Peter by repeating one of his earlier lines: "I'm a really good lawyer." Now, with the movie entering its second full week of release, breaking the box office while doing so, Cox is finding his way onto new merchandise as a part of his inclusion in the MCU.

Matt Mursocks and Shirt Become No Way Home Merch

Amazon listed a new piece of Spider-Man: No Way Home merchandise featuring Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, which comes at a $22.99 USD price tag.

The design features an outline of Cox's hero in his full suit with red coloring in the shirt and tie as well as in his face and glasses. Surrounding his head are multiple circles teasing his powers as Daredevil while the bottom reads "I'm a really good lawyer," pulling his direct quote from No Way Home.

Amazon

Rock Em Socks also jumped in on this merch opportunity by listing a new pair of socks with a similar design as the previously listed shirt. The socks are available at a $19.99 USD price tag.

The socks feature a red and black Daredevil-esque color scheme with Matt's outline on the ankle area and his quote on the top of the foot. Also included between them is the New York City skyline.

Rock Em Socks

Charlie Cox Making a Glorious MCU Comeback

For a man that saw under 70 seconds of screen time in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox is already making a monumental impact on the MCU's landscape as Matt Murdock.

Following three seasons of playing the Man Without Fear on Netflix, Cox had the opportunity to become the MCU's official big-screen Daredevil with a single scene in Tom Holland's Spidey threequel. While his future with the role is still in the works, this merchandise listing is yet another sign that Murdock will get his time in the spotlight in Phase 4 and beyond.

Rumors have pointed to Daredevil making another comeback in the Disney+ show She-Hulk, which is set for release sometime in 2022. Now that he's made a short but sweet appearance in arguably Marvel Studios' biggest solo movie ever, the probability of those rumors being true is skyrocketing quickly.

No matter when Cox comes back to play Matt Murdock again, these No Way Home clothing items are an exciting addition to any fan's wardrobe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters worldwide.