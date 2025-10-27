Brie Larson Reveals Which Marvel Co-Star Is Basically Playing Themselves In The MCU

Brie Larson spoke about one of her biggest MCU co-stars and explained how they play themselves on the big and small screen. While Larson is expected (not confirmed) to return to the MCU by the end of 2026, she remains a pivotal cog in the Marvel Studios machine thanks to her role as Carol Danvers. Her experience has also put her on screen with some of the franchise's biggest names, including one who is quickly becoming a fan-favorite.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson told fans that Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani basically plays herself in the MCU. In a panel at SpaceCon in San Antonio, Texas (via X user @ChairByThWindow), Larson said Vellani does not just know her own character but "she knows everything," making it clear that the Ms. Marvel star "really is that character in that way." She also spoke quite highly about their experience together, commenting on Vellani being "a wonderful person:"

"It's not just that she knows Ms. Marvel; it's that she knows everything, and so, she really is that character in that way. She's so good, and she's such a talented actress, but she's a wonderful person, and she's so grounded, and I have so many incredible memories with her."

While Larson had a short cameo in Ms. Marvel on Disney+ (which featured Vellani as the leading star), the two did not work together until joining forces in 2023's The Marvels. They joined forces with Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in an epic battle against Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn, whose actions opened a multiversal rip as she put forth her best efforts to save her own Kree people from extinction.

Larson has been an important part of the MCU since her debut as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in her eponymous 2019 solo movie. In total, Larson has five appearances in this role, including credits in Avengers: Endgame and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As of writing, Larson's next MCU appearance is unconfirmed.

When Will Brie Larson & Iman Vellani Return to the MCU?

Disney

As of writing, The Marvels is the most recent live-action credit for both Larson and Vellani. Their heroes are now united on Earth-616 as they search for Monica Rambeau, who closed one of the dimensional rifts Dar-Benn opened. Vellani also played a starring role in the animated Marvel Zombies show in late 2025, putting her front and center in an alternate reality where the undead took over the Earth.

Looking forward, neither Larson nor Vellani is confirmed to appear in any upcoming MCU releases before the end of the Multiverse Saga. However, both of them are expected to play pivotal roles in at least one (if not both) of the next two Avengers movies, which should boast the biggest casts of any comic book movie in history.

While plot points have likely changed in the development process, previous reports indicated that Kamala's bangles may have been a major plot point for the next Avengers movie. This may not be the case anymore, but her inclusion is something many are hoping for due to her power levels and the impact those bangles had in The Marvels.

As for Larson's Carol Danvers, it would make sense for Marvel to include arguably the MCU's most powerful hero, especially now that she is on Earth ahead of Doctor Doom's expected attack on the multiverse.

As the details for the MCU's future continue to work themselves out, Vellani and Larson should be in for plenty of action in the coming years as the franchise expands to new heights.