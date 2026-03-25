Avengers Doomsday: All 21 Photos from the Movie Released So Far

Avengers: Doomsday is Marvel Studios' biggest film release of 2026, and a handful of official images confirm how the MCU plans to rival Avengers: Endgame. The fifth Avengers film sees the return of the Russo Brothers in the directing chairs, bringing together a variety of heroes from both the Infinity and Multiverse Sagas of the MCU. Avengers: Doomsday has a big task on its shoulders to pull together the disparate threads of the Multiverse Saga, but everything revealed about the film so far suggests it won't disappoint.

While marketing for the major crossover film has kept details close to the chest, a number of images from the production have hinted at what audiences are in store for when Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theatres on December 18, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday Images & What They Reveal About the MCU's 2026 Film

Official Poster

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One of the first official images audiences saw from Avengers: Doomsday was the film's poster. Just like the other Avengers films, Doomsday used the team's A logo, this time embrouled in an eerie green on a stained-glass background, seemingly to symbolize Doctor Doom's arrival (and some other MCU Easter eggs).

The Chairs

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A moment on the internet that no Marvel fan will ever forget was the livestream that introduced each of Avengers: Doomsday's initial cast members, one chair at a time. After dozens of names were revealed over several hours, the last chair was the only one occupied, with Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Victor von Doom in the upcoming Avengers film confirmed as the crowning jewel in the studio's official photo.

First Look at New Avengers Costumes

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A sneak peek at official crew merchandise from Avengers: Doomsday gave fans their first hint of what their favorite characters will look like in the 2026 film. The grid featuring over two dozen different characters from the upcoming MCU film revealed new hairstyles, costumes, and the return of many familiar faces.

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A second image taken at the Futures Festival event at Pinewood reused similar art, confirming 28 major heroes and villains from the upcoming Avengers movie.

Doctor Doom Revealed

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Despite Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom being the main drawcard of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel has kept him out of the official teasers for the movie so far. That won't be the case in the rest of the film's marketing, however, with renders of Doctor Doom's look in the film already out in the wild.

The Marvel villain's outfit hides some Easter eggs and promises another bold look for Downey Jr., who was best known for playing the MCU's original hero, Iron Man.

Steve Rogers' Return

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The first of a string of interconnected teasers for Avengers: Doomsday was released ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash in cinemas late last year. The first of these came with a major confirmation: Chris Evans would be back as Steve Rogers in the MCU.

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Avengers: Endgame saw the original Captain America travel through time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful place, but a final tease hinted at Steve spending a bit longer than he should've, seemingly building the life with Peggy Carter that he lost after freezing in the ice for several decades.

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Fans will seemingly see the impacts of this life on the Sacred Timeline in Avengers: Doomsday. The teaser showed Steve's Captain America outfit has been put away, but for a good reason.

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That reason is revealed a few seconds later when Rogers picks up a baby from a crib, showing that the hero has traded his superhero life for that of a super father.

Thor's Prayer

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Steve Rogers isn't the only hero embracing fatherhood in Avengers: Doomsday, with Thor's adopted child, Love (from Thor: Love and Thunder), returning in the new MCU film, and serving as the hero's motivation.

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Following the zany adventures of Thor 4, Chris Hemsworth's hero appears in a more solemn moment in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, where he steps into the forest and prays to his father to help him fight "one more enemy" so he can return to his child.

The trailer also confirmed the return of Thor's short haircut, which he bore in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

The X-Men Are Back

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Avengers: Doomsday's chair reveal featured the names of many actors from Fox's X-Men films, finally confirming that a long-awaited crossover between the old and new eras of superhero films was on the cards. With the return of legacy heroes serving as a major incentive in the new MCU film, Marvel Studios chose not to hide its secret weapon, revealing the return of X-Men characters in its third Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, and his longtime nemesis/friend, Magneto (Ian McKellen), were both featured in the teaser, showing their age but still smiling as they clasped hands like comrades.

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The pair will face a great challenge in Avengers: Doomsday, as Magneto hints in his narration: "Death comes for us all... the question isn't are you prepared to die, the question is: who will you be when you close your eyes?"

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The final X-Men member revealed in the trailer was James Marsden's Cyclops, who is shown emitting a powerful burst of energy from his eyes.

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The appearance of the X-Men in new-and-improved, near comic-accurate suits has fans that much more excited ahead of the team's first reunion since X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Familiar Heroes, Unlikely Team-Ups

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The fourth and final of Avengers: Doomsday's initial teaser trailers confirmed the return of three major MCU groups.

The first is the return of the Talokans, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who appears seated on a throne in a dry desert, a setting very unlike their typical underwater paradise.

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This very angry Namor is accompanied by his close advisor, Namora (Mabel Cadena), who wears a rebreather to breathe normally on the surface.

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The Talokans are accompanied in the trailer by their enemies-turned-allies, the Wakandans. Letitia Wright appears as Shuri in Avengers: Doomsday, aka the new Black Panther, as of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is Shuri's first film stepping in as the Avengers' Black Panther, and she's shown fearlessly leading her fellow Wakandans through this arid land.

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Alongside Shuri is the new King of Wakanda, M'Baku (Winston Duke), who overtook monarchial duties after Shuri decided to step back and travel the world as the Black Panther. King M'Baku is shown introducing himself to an unlikely ally in the trailer...

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...Who turns out to be none other than Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Fantastic Four are the newest team of heroes in the MCU and will meet the Avengers and other MCU heroes for the first time in Avengers: Doomsday. The sole presence of Ben in the trailer may hint at him being separated from his Fantastic Four family, paving the way for interesting team-ups such as this one.

Marvel Studios still has months to go before it releases Avengers: Doomsday, and despite many images already hinting at the direction of its huge crossover film, the studio hasn't yet scratched the surface of what's to come in the 2026 MCU movie.