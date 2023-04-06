Ant-Man 3 Receives Surprising Deleted Scenes Announcement

Marvel Studios announced a surprising deleted scene count for the MCU's latest theatrical release, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Phase 5 of the MCU officially kicked off with Ant-Man 3 in February, with its digital release (set for April 18) coming in only a couple of weeks after the threequel struggled to perform in theaters critically and financially.

With its first round of home releases comes a number of scenes that didn't make the final cut of the movie, some of which have already come to light through interviews with the cast and crew during the threequel's run in theaters.

Ant-Man 3 Deleted Scenes Confirmed

Marvel

Disney announced that only two deleted scenes will be included as part of the home release for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Both of these scenes will feature the new Quantum Realm hero Veb, who's played in this movie by David Dastmalchian as he takes on his second MCU role.

One scene will expand on the moment when Scott Lang first gets taken by the freedom fighters and drinks the ooze that allows him to communicate with them.

Drink The Ooze – Upon entering the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang nervously drinks the ooze.

The other highlights the moment when Veb realizes that he has holes after being shot in the final battle.

I Have Holes – Veb expresses great excitement when he discovers he finally has holes.

Fans weren't expecting a measly two deleted scenes with Ant-Man 3's home media release considering how many major scrapped moments have alright come to light by the cast and crew.

Evangeline Lilly's real-life son almost had a moment to shine in Ant-Man 3 with a scene that showed Hope van Dyne with a family before it was cut.

Jeff Loveness previously stated that this sequence was "Hope’s perspective on the Multiverse" and that it may be used again in a future Avengers movie:

"There was Hope’s perspective on the multiverse as well, and possibility, and things like that. So you never know what might come back around in an Avengers movie down the road, but I can’t say too much more. I’m happy with what we have, but there’s always something on the side for the three-hour Loveness cut. Maybe you’ll see it one day."

Another aspect of the movie that was removed was Janet van Dyne's powers that first came in during Ant-Man and the Wasp, which ended up confusing fans who saw those powers in the test screenings for Ant-Man 3:

"Janet’s got obviously those healing properties, but I looked it as more of like, less healing, and more of like, 'Oh, she’s got a bit of that inter-dimensionality phasing as well, and she was able to almost like stabilize Ava.' We wrote that. It was in there, and I think it just it was just confusing the viewers in our test screenings like, 'Wait, she has phasing powers?'"

Loveness also dove into more material with Kang the Conqueror that ended up hitting the chopping block, which would have expanded on his backstory further in the third Ant-Man movie:

"... Lots of stuff. One in particular, there’s a little more Kang backstory that I think is probably better served for ‘Avengers.’ Where he’s going, where he’s been, all that kind of stuff."

Will More Ant-Man 3 Deleted Scenes Be Released?

While Ant-Man 3 had more than a few moments removed or adjusted to help the story flow better, it doesn't appear that Marvel is looking to share many of those moments for the time being.

Whether this is due to the negative reviews that Ant-Man 3 garnered since its release is unknown, but considering how Marvel movies have gotten mostly shorter in length recently, there simply may not be much else to show.

This is also far from the only Veb material fans didn't see, with David Dastmalchian telling The Direct about his own backstory that he came up with for his new hero outside of what was shown on the big screen.

But with countless other stories coming from other areas of the Multiverse Saga, it may be some time until this threequel is revisited again, especially as Kang continues to lurk in the shadows.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is currently in theaters, and it's set for digital release on Tuesday, April 18.