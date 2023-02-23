With Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania out in theaters, fans and audiences have had a lot to say. Whether audiences loved or hated the newest MCU addition, it has garnered much attention on social media and beyond.

The film opened to comparatively poor reviews, though fan response has not been entirely negative. From Jonathan Majors' performance as Kang the Conqueror to Cassie Lang's introduction as her own superhero, much of the film is being praised amid the more negative reviews.

Though Quantumania's tone was a little more serious than that of past Ant-Man films, the movie still displayed brilliant humorous moments that have stuck with fans.

In celebration, Quantumania's writer shared his gratitude — and he did so with a leaked shot from the movie that has taken the internet by storm.

Leaked Quantumania Shot Shared by Writer

Warning: The remainder of this article contains minor spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness took to Twitter to express his gratitude toward those who saw the film and enjoyed the humor, sharing a leaked image in the process.

Loveness posted what began as a heartfelt Tweet, expressing his "thanks for going out to see the movie," highlighting how he enjoyed the laughter in the audience.

He included four photos, including a leaked picture of MODOK's naked butt as shown in the film, which has yet to be officially released by Marvel. In conversation with this photo, Loveness joked that "Ant Man 3 is an erotic thriller:"

"Thanks for going out to see the movie. Really made me happy to hear audiences laughing and having a nice time. 'Ant Man 3' is an erotic thriller."

An hour later, Loveness tweeted that same image of MODOK's rear-end, this time quoting that "Cinema is a mosaic made of time:"

MODOK's appearance, particularly his posterior, has been the subject of many viral tweets, launching the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing into meme status.

@LeCinephiles on Twitter shared a post referencing Breaking Bad that did not show the image itself, but spoke of it quite bluntly, along with a comment about Marvel's "underpaid visual effects artists:"

In response, @RCImperius noted jokingly that Avatar: The Way of Water's visual effects are being given a run for their money thanks to MODOK:

"Avatar 2 better watch out during Oscars season"

@NicholasPascar5 could not believe the leaked image was real until it appeared on screen in the theater:

"Genuinely thought this image of MODOK was fake until I saw the movie LMFAO"

Others, like @ComicLoverMari, did not even offer their opinions, just letting the photo's existence speak for itself:

"Ladies and Gentlemen may I present to you MODOK’s buttcheeks"

@DMCDawg commented a simple pun on the MODOK acronym, dubbing the shot's subject the "M.O.D.O.N.K.A.D.O.N.K."

And @iLoveRaimi brought it full circle with a reference to another campy, body-humor-filled joke from Quantumania: holes.

"Jeff I need to know how many holes Modok has"

Taking a Look at MODOK's Butt

Though fans are torn on MODOK's portrayal in the film, it seems that audiences have been united by the presence of his backside.

Putting aside the fact that Loveness is sharing a leaked shot from his own movie — one that has only been out for a few days — it is fitting that the writer is leaning into the more humorous aspects of his film, adding to the humor of the shot itself with his own joking commentary.

Much of the movie's comedic beats followed a structure of taking something bizarre, presenting it in all of its glory, and acting like it is completely serious and there is nothing amiss.

Be it the strong, passionate delivery of "Every damn word" from Hank Pym about Scott Lang's book, or, yes, MODOK's naked rear-end, this structure permeated throughout Quantumania and provided a new style of humor to the Ant-Man franchise, and the MCU as a whole.

With Quantumania bringing the laughs this time around, hopefully, Loveness' next Marvel gig, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, will prove just as humorous.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is playing in theaters now.