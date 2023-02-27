Ant-Man: Quantumania Removed Scene That Teased Avengers 5 (Details)

It turns out that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cut an interesting scene that would have teased Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

A key element of Paul Rudd's latest blockbuster wasn't just to give its leading hero, and heroine, another adventure—it also served as a vehicle to introduce the MCU's next big bad, for better or worse.

Of course, the man in question was Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

While there will be plenty of different versions of the character in the future, Quantumania only focused on one: the "warrior" Variant.

Key Kang Scenes Removed from Ant-Man 3

In an interview with Vital Thrills, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness spoke about deleted scenes from the recent MCU outing, including sequences that would have further fleshed out Jonathan Majors' leading villain.

When asked directly about the cut content, the writer shared how there was "lots of stuff" that didn't make the final film, including "more Kang backstory that [he] think[s] is probably better served for [Avengers: The Kang Dynasty]:"

"... Lots of stuff. One in particular, there’s a little more Kang backstory that I think is probably better served for 'Avengers.' Where he’s going, where he’s been, all that kind of stuff."

Another deleted bit was revealed when Loveness spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, where the outlet pointed to recently uncovered evidence that star Evangeline Lilly once had scenes with long hair and children of her own.

With a laugh, Loveness noted how "[he doesn't] know what [he] can say," but that at one point in the film, "there was Hope's perspective on the Multiverse as well:"

"(Laughs.) I don’t know what I can say. Oh boy... Scripts are always bigger than the cut that the audience sees, and while that was a storyline that I really liked with Hope and Evangeline [Lilly], I certainly understand why we had to streamline the movie. I really love the movie that’s out in theaters, but there was a bit more. Again, I don’t quite know what I can say, but there was Hope’s perspective on the Multiverse as well, and possibility, and things like that."

He continued, noting how he's "a big fan of Evangeline's performance in some of that stuff," and audiences "never know what might come back around in an Avengers movie down the road:"

"So I’m a fan of that story, and I’m a big fan of Evangeline’s performance in some of that stuff. So you never know what might come back around in an 'Avengers' movie down the road, but I can’t say too much more. I’m happy with what we have, but there’s always something on the side for the three-hour Loveness cut. Maybe you’ll see it one day."

As for what part of working on the movie he would remember the most, Loveness revealed that at one point, he actually played a henchman who was blown apart by MODOK:

"I was in a deleted scene where I got blown apart by MODOK. I played a little henchman who talked back to him and got blown apart, and I think I died about 25 times after all the times we shot it. So that was probably my favorite day, getting killed by MODOK, and maybe that’ll make the Loveness cut as well. (Laughs.)"

Setting the Stage for Avengers 5

With how prominent Kang was for Quantumania, it's almost a shame that more backstory for the character wasn't given.

However, those scenes might be the perfect solution for re-introducing audiences to the big bad, some of whom might not have gone out to see the third Ant-Man adventure after its dismal critical response.

Loveness certainly has his hands full when it comes to the next Avengers outing. From exploring Kang and his many selves to big character deaths and more Namor—the stakes are high.

As for the deleted scenes of Hope van Dyne, those almost certainly should have been left in the film. Wasp notably had very little to do in Ant-Man 3, especially compared to every other cast member—which is odd, given her name is in the title.

A big question, however, is: how much of this cut content was filmed, and which tidbits were removed before cameras even started rolling?

Because if they were shot, there's always the chance those sequences might end up as deleted scenes for the movie's home release.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters worldwide, while Avengers: The Kang Dynasty debuts on May 2, 2025.