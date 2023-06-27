Disney Announces When Ahsoka's Next Trailer Footage Will Get Released

Fans learned when Disney and Star Wars will provide a look at new footage from Ahsoka, the next series to hit Disney+ from the galaxy far, far away.

With more than half a dozen Star Wars characters set to take the spotlight when Ahsoka arrives this year, fans are eager to see what's in store for the former Jedi warrior in her next adventure.

Recently, fans got new looks at some of the series' main heroes through various promotional images, although the wait still continues for more of a video presence in the marketing campaign from Star Wars.

New Look At Ahsoka Disney+ Show Confirmed

Star Wars

The Walt Disney Company announced that there will be a new look at the Ahsoka Disney+ show released to the public on either Saturday, July 1 or Sunday, July 2.

This look will air sometime between 7:00 p.m. CT and 11:59 p.m. CT on one of those days during ESSENCE Fest Primetime, which will stream on Hulu. Disney will also be providing sneak peeks into Haunted Mansion and Wish during this virtual showcase.

This will be the show's first full trailer since the first look at Ahsoka premiered during Star Wars Celebration in April.

With this series serving as a long-awaited follow-up to the efforts that Star Wars Rebels put forth in animation, anticipation continues to rise to see more of Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and the entire Ghost Ship crew.

Former Hera Syndulla voice actress Vanessa Marshall even shared her own reaction to that first footage, exclaiming that she's "so excited to watch this with [her] #starwarsfamily" when the show releases in full.

With less than two months until Ahsoka finally hits Disney+ and new promotional photos teasing exciting plot points on a regular basis, this new trailer over the weekend will only add more details for fans to dissect and analyze.

Ahsoka will begin streaming on Disney+ on August 23.