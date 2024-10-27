The release plan for the Agatha All Along finale will bring something not seen before in any previous Disney+ series in MCU history.

Although the MCU dove hard into weekly episodic programming at the start of the Multiverse Saga, many of Marvel Studios' series have taken unique routes regarding their release schedules.

Things already changed up one big way in 2024. The year started with Echo, which had all five episodes released on the same day and arrived on Hulu along with Disney+.

While that was the only live-action Marvel Disney+ show to utilize the binge-release format, the studio has not been shy about changing things up for other shows.

Historic MCU Release Plan for Agatha All Along

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is officially set to deliver Episode 8 and Episode 9 of Agatha All Along on the same day, Wednesday, October 30. This marks the first time any MCU show has had more than one episode drop for its finale date.

Agatha All Along also had a double-episode drop in its opening week, giving Kathryn Hahn's series a seven-week run on Disney+ in total.

As mentioned, this is not the first 2024 MCU Disney+ show to make history with its release, as all five episodes of Echo hit the streamer on the same day in January 2024.

The franchise's other 2024 Disney+ show also made history. X-Men '97's finale was split into three parts and premiered over three weeks.

2023 also saw another Disney+ show take a unique strategy with its release as Season 2 of What If...? delivered one episode per day over nine straight days in December.

What Will Happen in the Agatha All Along Finale?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers from Agatha All Along Episode 7.

With about 80 combined minutes of screentime remaining in this show's final two episodes, fans have plenty of wild action to look forward to. The most notable plot point is Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal being revealed as the MCU's Lady Death, particularly considering her heated relationship with Agatha.

Also important to consider is that Agatha's original six-witch coven was cut in half after Lilia Calderu and Alice Wu-Gulliver died, not to mention the loss of Mrs. Hart in Episode 3. All that remains now is Agatha, Wiccan, and Jennifer Kale, as fans grow concerned about who may bite the dust in Episode 8 or Episode 9.

Throw in new information about Joe Locke's full reveal as William Kaplan/Billy Maximoff in Agatha All Along Episode 6, and there will be no shortage of excitement in these last episodes.

More than anything, going forward, the focus will likely be on the fate of Aubrey Plaza's Lady Death and the potential for Billy to become a Young Avenger sometime in the future. For now, however, Agatha and her dwindling coven seek the end of the Witches' Road.

The first seven episodes of Agatha All Along are streaming on Disney+. Episode 8 and Episode 9 will be available to stream at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 30.