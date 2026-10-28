VisionQuest Reveals First Look At Paladin’s Client, And It Only Raises More Questions

VisionQuest introduced James Spader's Ultron and Todd Stashwick's Paladin as the show's major antagonists right from Episode 1. However, as the story of the third installment of the WandaVision trilogy progressed, a larger villain was revealed to be lurking in the shadows. Paladin viciously chased after Paul Bettany's Vision from his first appearance on screen, and the mercenary was hired by this mysterious figure. The series' latest episodes have finally given viewers their first look at the villain, sparking a plethora of theories in the Marvel community.

Marvel released Episodes 5 and 6 of VisionQuest together, as it has done since the series premiered on October 13 with a dual release. The new installments, "Firewall" and "Deadlock," brought the man who hired Paladin out of the shadows. Well, sort of. The figure appeared on screen as a walking silhouette, a man in a suit and a fedora, but unfortunately his face is completely hidden, with Marvel saving the big reveal for later episodes.

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This Client's presence was felt from the very first episode, but only as a digitally altered voice communicating with Paladin, the bounty hunter he sent after Vision. After Paladin's botched ambush at Fiona's pub, the Client hijacked the mercenary's comm line using stolen SWORD encryption and tore into him over the failed job. He wanted Vision captured alive, fully intact, and without any damage. At that point, Paladin was doing a terrible job of fulfilling his contract, though he was hell-bent on delivering, given his mercenary creed.

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Before VisionQuest premiered on Disney+, the trailers gave us a fleeting glimpse of the Client, shown in one teaser as a figure standing alone on a manicured garden path, wreathed in cold blue mist. The setting looked less like the real world and more like a memory, or a construct. The show's final trailer showed this figure in front of the building in Vision's Mindscape while the synthezoid and his AI cohorts looked on from a distance.

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The same trailer showed the shadowy presence next to Dr. Josephine "Jo" Carrington's casket, the Markbridge Biotech co-founder who transferred her consciousness into the synthezoid that becomes Jocasta. That coffin appears in the first few minutes of Episode 6 as Jocasta ponders her time as a human. It was initially unclear who the shadowy figure in the trailer was, but the latest episodes confirm he's the Client after Vision.

The Client's silhouette appears in the Madripoor scene in Episode 6, where Faran Tahir's Raza makes his return to the MCU 18 years after his last appearance in Iron Man. He's sent by the Client to capture Vision and kill Paladin, whose contract was terminated after failing to capture the synthezoid.

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Things get out of hand quickly when Raza and his gang arrive, shooting at Vision, Paladin, and civilians in a public gathering. The Client then steps in, tired of the games, making power fluctuate throughout the city as he hijacks multiple screens.

The silhouette from the teasers appears on the glitching displays as he speaks in an ominous voice, warning Vision to hand himself over willingly. He even promises to end Vision's suffering and give him "a heart and soul." That statement reveals just how powerful the Client is, and how desperate he is to get his hands on Vision's vibranium body. It begs the question: who would want Vision that badly? A couple of names come to mind, but one stands out the most.

Who Could the Mysterious Client in VisionQuest Be?

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The clues the show has planted point in the direction of Jim Hammond, the original Human Torch, and the MCU's very first synthezoid. In Marvel Comics, scientist Phineas Horton created Hammond in 1939. The android's body was built with volatile photoelectric cells, known as Horton Cells, which caused him to burst into flame on contact with air.

Since VisionQuest premiered, the show has gone out of its way to plant Hammond seeds everywhere. A picture of the original Human Torch hangs in the lounge of Vision's Mindspace in Episode 2. Episodes 3 and 4 name-dropped Phineas Horton, and in the latter episode, Vision discussed JIM the "Synthetic Man" with Tommy, who claimed JIM needed a family after hearing his sad backstory. The MCU technically introduced the character years ago, as the Synthetic Man on display at the 1942 Stark Expo in Captain America: The First Avenger.

The silhouette shown in Episode 6 strengthens the case that Hammond could be the Client. The suit and fedora match the 1940s era when Hammond operated. Also, Vision explaining that he did not suffer Hammond's fate because his body can handle emotions and not burst into flames is possibly the reason he's being targeted. Hammond is the likeliest character in need of a body, and Vision's is the ideal build.

On top of that, in the comics, specifically The Avengers #133-135, Ultron built the Vision from the inert body of the original Human Torch, forcing a captive Phineas Horton to assist. Vision and Hammond are, in a sense, the same body across two lives. If the MCU leans into that history, the Client's offer of "a heart and soul" comes across as a family matter; after all, his source code was the foundation upon which all AI was created. And if fans needed one more hint, next week's episode is titled "Immolation."