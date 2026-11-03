VisionQuest Episode 7 Promo Confirms Corvus Glaive’s Key Role & Human Torch’s Debut

Marvel Studios is ramping up promotion for VisionQuest Episode 7 with the release of a new trailer that confirmed major callbacks to Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: The First Avenger. The WandaVision trilogy ender is entering its final stretch on Disney+ with the looming arrival of its penultimate episode. VisionQuest Episode 6 ended on a major note as Ultron and Jocasta's romantic connection reached its peak with an unexpected kiss, indicating that the pair of synthetic androids' newfound alliance may be more dangerous than ever. That escalating threat, combined with Vision's ongoing identity crisis, set the stage for an unexpected turn to the past. In Avengers: Infinity War, Corvus Glaive (one of Thanos' children) was specifically tasked with retrieving the Mind Stone from Vision. While he managed to permanently injure Vision with his spear, Vision ultimately turned the tables by using that same weapon against Corvus, ultimately killing him.

VisionQuest Episode 7's new promo officially confirmed Corvus Glaive's key role by featuring the return of the same spear that damaged Vision in Avengers: Infinity War. Many claimed that this spear, referred to as a glaive, has some sort of residual connection of the original Vision lingering within it, which could be the key as to why the pre-WandaVision Vision surfaced in the clip from that same episode.

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The teaser showed Paul Bettany's Vision looking over at Corvus Glaive's glaive. It is unknown how Vision ended up with the Infinity War weapon, but theories suggest that Paladin may have gained access to the spear, given that they are together (with Tommy) at the end of Episode 6.

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The footage showed Vision reacting intensely to the glaive's glowing blue containment. He seems to be doing this either to power himself up or to help reconnect with a previous memory.

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Reconnecting with Vision's pre-death self in Infinity War could be crucial to VisionQuest's story because his past self could possibly hold answers that could help solve what happened to Lisa Molinari after she was infected by Jocasta's sinister nanobot scheme.

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The promo also confirmed that the original Human Torch (Jim Hammond) will finally make a prominent appearance in VisionQuest Episode 7. Hammond was previously only glimpsed as the Synthetic Man at the 1943 Stark Expo in Captain America: The First Avenger.

It remains to be seen how Hammond fits in the VisionQuest puzzle, but it's possible that his presence is tied to the fact that he is the MCU's first synthetic, hinting that his creation could've paved the way for Vision's origin years later.

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The promo also featured the return of James Spader as the human form of Ultron inside Vision's MindScape, hinting that he might stop whatever Vision is doing in his trip down memory lane.

Watch the official VisionQuest Episode 7 promo below:

The penultimate episode of VisionQuest premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday, November 3 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How Corvus Glaive & Jim Hammond Connect to VisionQuest's Story (Theory)

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VisionQuest Episode 7 is expected to pull back the curtain on Vision's secret connection to Jim Hammond and the mystery tied to Corvus Glaive's glaive. The promo's focus on the glaive, Hammond, and Vision's identity crisis fits the show's core themes of synthetic origins and the line between power source and personhood.

The most prevailing theory related to Corvus Glaive is the fact that his weapon contacted the Mind Stone, meaning that it may have bonded with residual energy that could be key to "unlocking" the original Vision's consciousness.

White Vision could use the weapon to access past memories, potentially leading to a more stable solution to his unnerving identity crisis. The combined might of Ultron and Jocasta could also force Vision to think outside the box and use the glaive as a major power upgrade to withstand the alliance between the two AIs.

Elsewhere, it's worth noting that VisionQuest already described Jim Hammond as "the first of us," alluding to his status as the MCU's first synthetic. While some claimed that Hammond is the mysterious client who hired Paladin to bring Vision to him, others noted that Hammond could actually be "living" inside Vision's Mindspace because part of his code could be present in Vision in some form.

Another probable theory is the fact that Hammond's Horton Cells (his solar power systems) could be integrated into White Vision's power matrix, giving him a more permanent replacement for the Mind Stone and further unleashing his full potential.

Whatever the case, Episode 7 is best positioned to make these intriguing connections concrete as it forces Vision to confront elements of his past in order to save everyone from Ultron and Jocasta's imminent reign of terror.