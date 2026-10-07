VisionQuest Promo Photo Reveals Corvus Glaive’s Role In The Disney+ Series

Vision has made his fair share of enemies over the years. As soon as he came to life in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the titular robot had it out for him because he was meant to be a vessel, not a hero. Thanos then set his sights on Vision in Avengers: Infinity War because of the Mind Stone embedded in his head. However, the Mad Titan didn't get his hands dirty at first, sending Corvus Glaive, a member of the Black Order, to retrieve the gem. Despite losing his life in Infinity War and again in Avengers: Endgame, Corvus is back in VisionQuest; or, at least, part of him is.

Marvel Television

With the release of the Disney+ series right around the corner, Marvel Studios is turning up the heat, releasing new clips and images to build hype for its latest project. While most of the new looks aren't anything to write home about, one image stands out: Vision, in his human form, grasping an object and seemingly using it as a power source.

Marvel Studios

It looks like some kind of weapon, complete with a blade at the top. Many items in the MCU fit that description, but only one has a history with Vision. In Infinity War, Corvus snuck up on Vision and stabbed him through the chest with his glaive, piercing the Avenger's vibranium body. The attack did a number on Vision, sidelining him for most of the movie. But the synthezoid got the last laugh because he used the weapon to take out Corvus during Thanos' attack on Wakanda.

Of course, only a few minutes later, Vision lost his life at the hands of Thanos, who used the Time Stone to reverse time and claim the final Infinity Stone before wiping out half of life in the universe. That fateful day in Wakanda kicked off a series of events that led directly to VisionQuest, so it's only natural the show will turn the clock back to 2017 and revisit them. What's coming out of left field is the reappearance of Corvus' weapon in the present.

Needless to say, it's an important part of Vision's history. Nostalgia is unlikely to be what draws Vision to the glaive, though.VisionQuest clearly has something big in mind for the Infinity War weapon. And whatever it is, it could lead to the rematch that Vision has been waiting for.

Corvus Glaive Might Return From the Grave in VisionQuest

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VisionQuest's story follows Paul Bettany's character as he tries to find his place in the world. Unlike his predecessor, he has no strong connection to humanity and can't wrap his head around its choices. The arrival of his son, Tommy Maximoff, is sure to knock some sense into him as he tries to protect him from threats like the bounty hunter Paladin and Ultron. However, Tommy can't do all the heavy lifting, so the old Vision might have to lend a hand.

In Infinity War, Corvus used his glaive to make contact with the Mind Stone. Vision felt considerable pain in that moment, but he escaped the battle with help from Steve Rogers and Co. Still, the glaive may have somehow bonded with the gem and kept a piece of the original Vision alive in it. All these years later, it can prove to be a resource to Vision that allows him to interact with his past self and get the solutions he needs to his identity crisis.

However, the comics offer an alternative theory. Corvus is more or less immortal in the source material; as long as his glaive is still in one piece, he can regenerate, even if he is reduced to atoms. While it's been quite a few years since his death in Infinity War, there's a chance Corvus is back in action and looking for revenge. He's a formidable foe, so Vision using the villain's weapon as a way to upgrade himself isn't out of the realm of possibility.

VisionQuest is already set to feature several MCU villains from the past, including Ultron and Raza, a member of the Ten Rings who held Tony Stark captive in Afghanistan in Iron Man. If the series is going to be a who's who of Iron Man-related villains, someone from Thanos' forces must get an invite.

Corvus probably won't get the easy matchup he's looking for because the Vision he's potentially going to go up against isn't the same one he faced in Infinity War. White Vision, rebuilt by SWORD, is more calculated than the original and more prone to fits of rage, as evidenced by his attack on Westview in WandaVision.