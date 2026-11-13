Marvel Studios Just Revealed The 6th MCU Villain To Invade Wakanda (And Get Away With It)

No location in the MCU has as much secrecy surrounding it as Wakanda. The African nation prefers to keep its secrets close to the vest, since outsiders can easily exploit not only its people but also its resources, mainly vibranium. With adamantium now in the picture, though, the once untouchable metal isn't really moving the needle. But Wakanda still has to have its guards up, as Marvel Studios just confirmed that another major villain recently breached its borders.

In the seventh episode of Disney+'s VisionQuest, "Immolation," the titular synthezoid and Tommy Sheppard visit an old foe, Paladin. They need a power source to get Vision back to 100 percent, and Paladin has just the thing: Corvus Glaive's weapon from Avengers: Infinity War, the very same one that stabbed Vision at the beginning of the 2017 film. Paladin grabbed it as a last resort if he couldn't bring Vision in, but he didn't get it easily.

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Corvus and Vision met for a second time in Infinity War in Wakanda, after the Avenger was already badly wounded. The villain got the drop on his target and nearly took him out for good. But Steve Rogers showed up at the last second and turned the tide of the fight, leading to Corvus' death at the hands of his own weapon. Once the dust settled, the glaive remained in Wakanda, where Shuri and Co. turned it into a battery.

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At some point before VisionQuest, Paladin decided he was so dedicated to completing his mission for the mysterious client that he risked capture or death by traveling to Wakanda and stealing the weapon. He doesn't tell Vision or Tommy exactly how it went down, only that he didn't make friends with the Wakandan monarchy.

As previous Marvel Studios projects have proven, crossing Wakanda usually ends in disaster. Even a good guy like Bucky Barnes, who spent a lot of time in the country before Infinity War undoing the brainwashing HYDRA had done to him, got a serving of Wakandan justice when he decided to team up with Helmut Zemo. However, Okoye and her allies save their best tricks for the evildoers who make it across their country's heavily guarded border.

MCU Villains Who Have Made It Into Wakanda

Ulysses Klaue

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When vibranium was still the cream of the metal crop in the MCU, Ulysses Klaue was the man brave enough to steal it from Wakanda and sell it to the highest bidder. Ultron came looking for some in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the meeting ended with Klaue losing his arm. Things only got worse for Andy Serkis' character in Black Panther, when he decided to work with the next villain on this list, who was more than happy to take Klaue back to Wakanda one last time.

Erik Killmonger

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Life wasn't so bad for Erik Stevens in Oakland, California, because his dad kept him safe. After he lost his father at the hands of his uncle, King T'Chaka, he decided revenge was the best path forward. Killmonger trained for years, preparing to challenge for the Wakandan throne. He got his chance in Black Panther and ran with it, defeating T'Challa and nearly unleashing Wakandan tech on the entire world. T'Challa stopped the madness and let his cousin witness Wakanda's beauty before he died.

The Black Order

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Not long after T'Challa rid his country of one threat, another arrived in the form of the Black Order, who had come to claim the Mind Stone from Vision. Proxima Midnight and Cull Obsidian joined Corvus Glaive during the assault and also lost their lives. But they bought enough time for their boss, the Mad Titan, to swoop in and claim victory.

Thanos

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Thanos rolled into Wakanda with five of the six Infinity Stones and wrecked shop. All the Avengers could do was put themselves in the line of fire as the villain made his way to Vision. After plucking the Mind Stone from Vision's head, Thanos was ready to erase half of life in the universe. Thor momentarily got in the Mad Titan's way, but he failed to deliver a killing blow, which meant his enemy could still snap his fingers and make a quick getaway.

Namor

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Vibranium returned to play in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as governments around the world tried to get their hands on the metal through deep-sea drilling. All the commotion upset the kingdom of Talokan, ruled by Namor. At first, the Sub-Mariner sought help from the Wakandans, who he believed understood what he was going through. But the two sides didn't see eye-to-eye, pushing Namor to flood Wakanda and kill many of its people. Shuri got the last laugh, though, as she defeated Namor and forced him to agree to a peace treaty.