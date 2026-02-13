Toy Story 5 Confirms Two Toys Will Be Getting Married

Toy Story 5 confirmed that two toys will get married in the Pixar sequel, and it's not who fans expect. One of the new characters that Toy Story 4 introduced is the adorable Forky, a handcrafted toy that Bonnie made who formed a strong bond with Woody throughout the film. Following Woody's split from Forky and the rest of the core group, the sequel ended with the introduction of Forky's unnamed love interest, setting up a romantic storyline in Toy Story 5.

Toy Story 5's official theater standee (via Hollywood Handle) revealed a brand-new look at the Pixar movie's main characters and Lilypad, its sinister tech-based villain, while also providing a confirmation about an exciting romantic storyline.

The standee revealed that Forky and his new love interest, Karen Beverly (based on the fact that she is a toy knife), will be getting married at some point in the upcoming sequel.

Pixar

The pair of characters can be seen wearing wedding clothes in the theater standee, suggesting that a key side story in Toy Story 5 could revolve around their wedding.

Pixar

It is unknown if Forky and Knifey are already married by the time Toy Story 5 begins, but the fact that the standee placed emphasis on their wedding attire suggests that it will play a crucial part in the sequel's grand narrative.

Toy Story 5 already received a strong first reaction from critics, and adding a unique storyline like a wedding has the potential for the sequel to stand out because it is a first for the franchise.

Toy Story 5 is set to premiere in theaters on June 19. Directed by Andrew Stanton, the movie reunites Woody and Buzz as they deal with a newfound technology that completely grabs the attention of a much older Bonnie instead of being fixated with her toys.

Why a Wedding Storyline in Toy Story 5 Is a Brilliant Move

Pixar

While Toy Story 5 is already expected to bring levity with its lighthearted storyline and compelling arcs for Woody, Jessie (who is confirmed to be the new main character), and Buzz, adding a romantic subplot involving Forky and Karen Beverly allows the sequel to explore a different side of the core themes of the franchise, which is finding purpose through love.

In Toy Story 4, Forky eventually learned from Woody that the purpose of becoming a toy in the sequel is to be there for their child and bring them joy, setting up his bigger role in Toy Story 5. It seems that Forky will now take over that role from Woody by helping Karen embrace her role as a toy and eventually explore an uplifting romance between them.

It's worth noting that a wedding usually brings family and friends together, and this could be a core narrative trajectory where the group rallies to join forces as they attempt to defeat the tech-based villain while also paving the way for Forky and Karen's happy ending.