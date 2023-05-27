The Flash Movie Just Spoiled a Mind-Blowing DC Cameo

DC has recently had a habit of spoiling its biggest cameos, which hasn't stopped as a mind-blowing one has just been spoiled for The Flash weeks from release!

Fans were annoyed when Wonder Woman's cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods was spoiled ahead of its release in a TV spot. Something which was clearly done in a desperate attempt to attract a larger audience, which didn't end up helping at the box office.

As for potential cameos in The Flash, director Andy Muschietti has talked about scrapped ones, such as Marlon Brando's Jor-El and Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman. Rumors have also been non-stop about the ending and which Batman will appear, but one question remains: Will any iteration of Superman appear?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Flash.

The Flash Has Uncaged One Mind-Blowing Cameo

In an interview with Esquire Middle East, director Andy Muschietti was asked if the rumored cameo of Nicolas Cage as Superman was true, which the filmmaker excitedly confirmed.

Warner Bros.

Despite being two decades out of practice (almost) playing Superman, Muschietti couldn't have been happier with Cage's performance, saying, "Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it."

The director described Cage as "a massive Superman fan" and "a comic book fanatic." Muschietti expressed how he had "...dreamt all [his] life to work with him" and that he hopes to "work with him again soon."

For context, Nicholas Cage almost played Superman back in the '90s in the Tim Burton-directed Superman Lives. The movie would also have starred Chris Rock as Jimmy Olsen, Sandra Bullock as Lois Lane, and featured Christopher Walken as the villain Brainiac, along with new versions of Lex Luthor and Doomsday.

The Superman Lives screenplay was worked on in various iterations by Kevin Smith, Wesley Strick, and Dan Gilroy, and development even got as far as Cage getting into his own Man of Steel costume for screen tests. However, the project was ultimately canceled in 1998. for budgetary reasons.

What's most surprising about this cameo is that it won't just be as simple as using archival footage, since Muschietti talked about working directly with the actor. Although, it makes sense since Superman Lives never actually left pre-production in 1998, thus not having any archival footage to fall back on.

The context for this cameo will likely be one of many Barry Allen sees as he unintentionally travels through (and breaks) the Multiverse. It's almost certain that Cage will be in a brand-new costume for this cameo, as opposed to the one who donned for screen tests, no doubt accompanied by an incredibly dated mullet.

Fans will see this cameo when The Flash is released in theaters on Friday, June 16.