The Flash Movie Removed 1 Major Superman Cameo, Confirms Director

While The Flash movie is expected to feature many cameos, one Superman-related appearance didn't make the cut.

The Flash is filled with exciting DC characters aside from Ezra Miller's titular Scarlet Speedster. Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl are set to take center stage, with the pair teaming up with two Barry Allens to try and defeat the returning General Zod.

However, one of the biggest questions from fans is the possible appearance of Superman. A past rumor indicated that Henry Cavill's Man of Steel is still slated to appear in the Speedforce, but it claimed that it is only through "repurposed" footage from Justice League.

The Flash Director Reveals Movie's Scrapped Cameos

During the Q&A with The Flash director Andy Muschietti at this year's Cinema Con, via Nerdist, the filmmaker confirmed that the upcoming DC film has surprise cameos for diehard fans while also revealing a list of characters that didn't make it in the final cut.

One of them is the late Marlon Brando's Jor-El, a major character who appeared in Christopher Reeves' Superman movie from 1978.

Marlon Brando as Jor-El in Superman

Muschietti also shared that Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman from the 1970 TV series, Burgess Meredith's Penguin, and Cesar Romero's Joker from the 1960s Batman TV series almost appeared as cameos in The Flash.

During the reception after the screening, Muschietti was asked by Dorian Parks from Geeks of Color about the potential appearance of Grant Gustin's Flash from the Arrowverse in the movie.

The Flash director confirmed that Gustin was supposed to cameo in the movie, but unfortunately, there wasn't room to include his version of the speedster:

“Of course, as I said before the list of cameos…was huge. So obviously we played with the idea of including DC characters from TV, but we just had to pick.”

It was previously rumored that Gustin will make an appearance in The Flash after Ezra Miller made a cameo as the DCEU's speedster in the Arrowverse's Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover.

Which DC Characters Will Cameo in The Flash?

It looks like The Flash will be filled with exciting surprises that will delight DC fans. Still, it is unfortunate that classic characters from iconic DC movies and TV shows didn't make it in the movie's final cut.

Seeing Marlon Brando's Jor-El in The Flash could've been a fitting way to pay tribute to what came before, considering the importance of 1978's Superman film. More so, the appearance of Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman and Cesar Romero's Joker would've led to exciting reactions in theaters.

Given that Brando already passed away in 2004, the actor's appearance in The Flash would've only been through archival footage from his role in the 1978 film. The same goes for the other scrapped cameos in the movie.

While there are some characters who didn't make the final cut, The Flash could still feature unexpected cameos, such as George Clooney's rumored involvement as Batman, other Arrowverse speedster characters like Teddy Sears' Zoom, and even Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman.

The Flash is set to premiere in theaters on June 16.