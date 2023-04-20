The Flash Movie's Arrowverse Connection Teased by New Rumor

A new rumor stated that The Flash will feature an Arrowverse connection amid claims The CW's Flash actor Grant Gustin might appear.

The CW launched its first Arrow spin-off in October 2021 with the Grant Gustin-led The Flash. Just one week later alongside the show's sophomore episode, Warner Bros. announced another version of the character would come to the big screen with The Flash set for a 2018 release starring Ezra Miller.

Of course, that 2018 release was never met, and after many evolutions behind the scenes, the movie is finally coming to screens in June 2023. This comes right as The Flash series wraps up a massive nine-season run with Gustin, and many are hoping for a crossover between the speedsters.

The Flash Rumored to Feature Arrowverse Connection

DC

According to insider KC Walsh, seemingly stemming from a recent test screening for The Flash, the DC blockbuster will include a connection to The CW's Arrowverse after years of back-and-forth rumors.

The Flash's Speedforce will supposedly contain "cameos galore" - including a "dream cameo" - among which will be a connection to The CW's Arrowverse, which most are assuming will be tied into Grant Gustin's Flash.

It was first reported by The Illuminerdi in May 2021 that Grant Gustin's Flash would make a cameo in the movie. This was followed by a recent rumor from sources via YouTuber John Campea in February 2023, which he insisted he himself doesn't believe, stating Gustin will appear before becoming the DCU's new Flash.

However, in a follow-up tweet, Walsh clarified that the Arrowverse cameo is not Grant Gustin, while also mentioning that Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman is not set to appear either.

Gustin has indeed denied rumors of him appearing, saying he hasn't "received an invitation" to return but continues to be "looking forward" to the Flash's first live-action movie. Gustin is wrapping up his nine-season run within the Arrowverse on The CW.

The Flash actor gave an abrupt "no" to appearing in the movie, insisting any rumors are false and he's not "keeping some big elaborate secret:"

“No. No, there’s been a lot of rumors out there for a long time. And no one’s come out directly and asked me ever, you know, on the record. And the entire time, people ask me on the street all the time, and yeah, I’m not keeping some big elaborate secret, no.”

Who Is The Flash's Huge Arrowverse Cameo?

This wouldn't be the first time the Speedforce was used to bring to connect the CW to other universes, with the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover having included a scene that brought together Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller's Flash.

This scene was pivotal for Miller's hero as it appeared to be his first experience of the Multiverse and even the first time he heard the Flash name uttered.

Many fans theorized this scene could be shown from the perspective of Miller's Barry Allen in The Flash, finally explaining how he ends up taking on the speedster superhero name. But with Gustin now rumored not to appear, it remains to be seen who the mystery Arrowverse cameo could be.

Perhaps with Stephen Amell's return as Oliver Queen in The Flash Season 9, the Arrow actor could suit up as Green Arrow once more to connect with another version of Barry Allen. Alternatively, another speedster could cross paths with Miller's Flash.

John Wesley Shipp, who played the original Flash in the 1990 TV series and would later play Jay Garrick and Henry Allen in the CW's The Flash show, would make for an exciting cameo, given how entrenched he is with the character. Other options could be Teddy Sears, who played the villainous Zoom, or even fan-favorite Tom Cavanagh, who brought the Reverse Flash to life in the CW series.

If the Speedforce is indeed "cameos galore," these may well take on the form of old footage from existing DC projects to convey the scale of the Multiverse and how everything is connected, as was recently done in a Season 4 episode of Titans.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16.