DC Studios Unveils Secret Bruce Wayne Easter Egg In James Gunn's Superman Movie

James Gunn's Superman included a wild Easter egg for Bruce Wayne that went unnoticed for months after the movie was released. As the lore for the new DCU evolves (including details about David Corenswet's Man of Steel), fans continue to wait for when other major Justice League heroes like Batman will arrive. While that may not happen for some time, Gunn (DC Studios' co-CEO) is already laying out the groundwork for this to become a reality.

Superman production designer Beth Mickle shared a previously undiscovered Easter egg teasing Bruce Wayne's place in the DCU. Written in the Superman: The Art and Making of the Film book, Mickle commented on some of the books in Lois Lane's apartment, including one titled Shaping the World Order.

Warner Bros.

According to Mickle, set decorator Rosemary Brandenburg made this book (and more) for the apartment set to expand on the new DC Universe. Shaping the World Order specifically discusses some of the biggest corporations that exist in James Gunn's DCU, including "LuthorCorp, Stagg Industries, and Wayne Enterprises."

Warner Bros.

This is the first canonical indication of Bruce Wayne's established position as a power player in the DCU, via a live-action project, although the role has not yet been cast. Batman previously had a cameo in the animated Creature Commandos series, which only showed him for a split second through a rooftop window in a flashback moment for Dr. Phosphorus.

Superman is the first live-action movie to be released under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, the story pits Clark Kent in his early days as a hero and reporter before he dives into his first major public feud with Lex Luthor and other powerful villains. Superman is streaming on HBO Max.

Batman's Future in James Gunn's DC Universe

Warner Bros.

Batman is still at least a few years away from being fully realized in live-action next to David Corenswet's Superman. Gunn teased a handful of names that may be in the running to take over the role, with the character expected to make his debut in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold. Unfortunately, that movie is still early in development.

Thankfully, Batman's home area, Gotham, will get its first signs of life in the DCU much sooner, courtesy of Tom Rhys Harries' Clayface movie being released in 2026. Establishing one of the Caped Crusader's most notable villains in his first live-action movie, the film will also highlight Gotham for the first time in the DCU, with set photos confirming dozens of major landmarks in the classic DC city.

Based on the Superman Easter egg, Wayne Enterprises will already be a well-established entity in the DCU when Bruce Wayne eventually comes into play on the big screen. He is also expected to be deeply entrenched in his role as a hero when that time comes, as The Brave and the Bold is said to depict him as a father to his rowdy young son, Damian Wayne.