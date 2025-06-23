A supporting star from DC Studios' Superman, who previously appeared in a Marvel movie, addressed the controversial death of his Marvel hero years after it came to pass. As James Gunn's DCU gets set for its theatrical start, the franchise will include multiple stars who have ties to both Marvel and DC, some of whom played characters that did not get the most satisfying ending.

Superman star Edi Gathegi spoke on Darwin's death in 2011's X-Men: First Class after playing the role in the 20th Century Fox film. Gathegi is one of over a dozen new DC stars who have previously appeared in Marvel movies, but his time in the Marvel universe was unceremoniously cut short in his only appearance 14 years ago.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, he told the outlet, "They're not wrong" when hearing how fans have said Darwin deserved better in First Class. Calling it "a missed opportunity," he was adamant that Fox could have (and should have) done much more with his role in the long-standing X-Men franchise:

Superman Actor Breaks Silence on His Marvel Character’s Controversial Death

"I think it is just a case of bad representation and missed opportunity. There was a lot that they could have done with that character, probably should have done with the character."

Gathegi even admitted to "waiting to be brought back" after his appearance in that movie, due to the fact that Darwin was not supposed to be able to die.

X-Men First Class

With each passing movie that did not bring him back, the actor was more convinced that Darwin's continued absence "was a misrepresentation and a missed opportunity:"

"I was waiting to be brought back [after 'First Class'] because, as you know, the character doesn't die. The fact that he died in the first one isn't that big of a deal if he does what he does in the comics, which is come back. Every movie that came out and the character didn't come back, it solidified that it was a misrepresentation and a missed opportunity."

Looking ahead to his DCU debut in Superman, Gathegi feels this role is "kind of undoing the wrongs of Darwin," confirming he will be back for other projects after this movie:

"This job is kind of undoing the wrongs of Darwin. I know that as it stands right now, this isn't the only project that I'll be in."

In X-Men: First Class, Gathegi's Darwin was an ultra-powerful young mutant whose abilities allowed him to survive any environment and circumstance. He showed this by putting his head in water, which led to gills forming on his neck, allowing him to breathe. Unfortunately, upon attempting to survive an energy blast sent his way by Kevin Bacon's Sebastian Shaw, he spontaneously combusted and turned to stone, resulting in his shocking death.

Looking ahead, Gathegi will be part of the cast of 2025's Superman, playing Mr. Terrific alongside David Corenswet's Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. The film will show Superman in his early days as a hero, pitting him in an epic battle against Luthor and other villains while also working through his regular life at the Daily Planet. Superman will debut in theaters on Friday, July 11.

How Former Marvel Star Hopes to Find New Life in DCU's Superman

Edi Gathegi

Looking at Gathegi's place in the DCU, which will start with a key supporting role in Superman, it already seems clear that Gunn intends to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

After having his time as an unkillable Marvel mutant cut short halfway into his first comic book movie, the DCU will give him the chance to dive into a new character that he had not gotten until now.

Having already shown off prowess with technology, Gathegi's Mr. Terrific is expected to see plenty of action next to heroes like Superman, Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl.

While his specific story direction in the new DCU is still being kept secret, what's certain is that fans should expect to see much more from his hero over the coming years.

The big question moving forward is how his hero will fit into the larger plans James Gunn has in store for the Justice League, which is still likely a long time away from coming together in full for the first time.

While the team will be led by heavy hitters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, Mr. Terrific should get plenty of opportunities to shine against some of the biggest villains DC has to offer.

As more projects from Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters and beyond are revealed to the public later, fans should get a better idea of where Gathegi may show up next after Superman sets up his first adventure in the new DCU.