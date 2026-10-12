DC Studios Resurrects Lex Luthor In New TV Show Before 'Superman 2'

James Gunn introduced Lex Luthor into the DCU in its very first film, Superman. Nicholas Hoult's scene-stealing portrayal of the iconic villain impressed audiences, prompting Gunn to bring the LexCorp CEO back for more. Hoult reprises the role in Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to Superman, which arrives on July 9, 2027. Before that blockbuster, however, the villain has made an unexpected return in another DC project.

Lex Luthor appears in Season 2 of DC's Krypto Saves the Day, the animated short series centered on Superman's dog, Krypto. Lex features in Episode 2, "Robo-Pal," marking his latest DC appearance since his memorable cameo in Episode 6 of Peacemaker Season 2. The short is not canon to the DCU, as Gunn himself has confirmed. Even so, the show's version of Lex takes heavy inspiration from Hoult's portrayal, particularly his appetite for villainy.

DC Studios

The episode opens with Luthor in his LexCorp tower, strategizing on a way to take down Superman and his cousin Kara Zor-El, who also appears in the show. Lex decides to build a robotic dog programmed to see Superman and Supergirl as threats.

DC Studios

The plan does not go quite the way he expects. Despite its programming, the robotic canine, which he names Autonomous Robot Fido, displays the tendencies of an ordinary dog, chasing balls and craving playtime. Lex reprimands the machine and reminds it of its duty: pursuing the Super family. Notably, this version of Lex has the Monkey Bots from Superman, an experiment he's working on alongside the robo-dog.

DC Studios

The robo-dog eventually spots Krypto from the window of the LexCorp high-rise. Its programming kicks in, and the Superman logo on Krypto's collar marks him as a target. It gives chase, firing lasers, but Krypto has no interest in fighting and only wants to play.

DC Studios

The pair eventually become friends, and the robot no longer registers Krypto as an adversary, denting Lex's plans. Lex attacks Krypto himself, only for his own creation to turn on him, now viewing him as the threat. Krypto and the robo-dog then team up and beat Lex to a pulp.

What Does Lex Luthor's Future Look Like in the DCU?

DC Animation/ DC Studios

The animated short is fun, but Lex Luthor's most anticipated return remains Man of Tomorrow, and the film already hints at how pivotal Lex is to the DCU as a character. In the sequel, Lex charts new territory, operating as an antihero rather than an outright villain. Director James Gunn has described the movie as "as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie." In it, Lex forms an uneasy alliance with Superman against a far bigger threat: the alien android Brainiac.

DC Animation

Lex even dons his iconic green and purple armored warsuit from the comics in the film. The suit could prove instrumental in the fight, as its packed-in technology grants Lex abilities on par with superpowered beings.

DC Animation/ DC Studios

Once that threat is dealt with, one must wonder what Lex's future in the universe looks like. The events of Superman proved how easily public opinion sways in the DCU.

DC Animation

Superman was Metropolis' most beloved hero for years, yet a single leaked recording of his Kryptonian parents' message turned the city against him. Public sentiment is not in Lex's favor right now, but helping defeat the biggest alien threat the world has ever faced would put him back in the people's good graces.

DC Animation

From there, he could use that goodwill as a springboard to run for president, a move pulled straight from the comics, where Lex has made that exact play more than once.

DC Animation

Lex's character is built to appear across several movies without serving as the overarching villain each time, and Gunn has already shown he intends to use him as connective tissue for his budding universe.

DC Animation

The Peacemaker cameo is proof. In Season 2's sixth episode, "Ignorance Is Chris," a Belle Reve-imprisoned Lex strikes a deal with Rick Flag Sr., trading his technological expertise for "an opportunity for redemption" and a transfer away from the metahumans he despises.

DC Animation

Gunn has said the arrangement directly feeds into Man of Tomorrow. After that film, the DC Studios chief could easily slot Hoult's character into other projects that have nothing to do with Superman at all.