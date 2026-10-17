Star Wars Officially Unveils Dark Lord Ronin's Live-Action Redesign

Star Wars: Visions' iconic Dark Lord of the Sith, Ronin, officially received a live-action redesign. 5 years ago, Lucasfilm unleashed "The Duel" in Visions Season 1, an anime short from Kamikaze Douga that pays homage to classic samurai cinema through its Sith main character, The Ronin. The wandering Dark Lord of the Sith arrived on the planet Genbara in the Seven Samurai-inspired (mostly) black-and-white short, where he saved a town from armed bandits and their female Sith leader, Kouru, and gave them her lightsaber's kyber crystal to "ward off evil."

Lucasfilm

Ronin returned in Visions Season 3 for "The Duel: Payback" for a sequel, in which he clashed with the cybernetic Grand Master, a Jedi hero whom he previously wounded and is now hell-bent on revenge, pushing him toward the dark side.

Lucasfilm

The Ronin's realm has since grown with Emma Mieko Candon's Ronin: A Visions Novel, a retelling of "The Duel" that expands into an original story, and two prequel one-shots from Marvel Comics that were released in 2022 and 2024.

Lucasfilm

The ever-popular Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes card-based mobile RPG officially introduced The Ronin into the fold, joined by R5-D56, his loyal droid from "The Duel" shorts. The Ronin's game debut abandons his anime appearance for a realistic, live-action-inspired one, in line with Galaxy of Heroes' style.

EA

Galaxy of Heroes players can unlock the Ronin now for a limited time through the Era of Myths & Legends seasonal event. Gamers can now continue Ronin's journey of atoning for his past sins by taking down other Sith themselves.

EA

EA Capital Games, the developers behind Galaxy of Heroes, have certainly remained loyal to The Ronin's anime appearance for his realistic redesign, albeit with some minor tweaks to enhance the detail across his costume.

Lucasfilm / EA

The reveal is particularly interesting given that "The Duel" shorts were mostly told in black-and-white to mimic classic Japanese samurai cinema, with only select splashes of color, namely from the vibrant glow of Ronin's red lightsaber. The redesign finally means that fans can see Ronin in full-color glory for the first time.

Lucasfilm / EA

The Ronin isn't coming to Galaxy of Heroes alone, as the mobile game also revealed a live-action-inspired look for R5-D56, his loyal companion droid, once again making his color debut, featuring tinges of blue and red across his shell.

Lucasfilm / EA

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is available now across Android, iOS, and Microsoft Windows, while Star Wars: Visions is streaming now on Disney+ and is reportedly set to return for Season 4, although there is no word on The Ronin's future... Yet...

Could The Ronin Ever Come to Live-Action Star Wars Canon?

Lucasfilm is seemingly expanding the Star Wars: Visions umbrella beyond the anime anthology series, and not just into books and comics. This year, while fans wait for the rumored Visions Season 4, Lucasfilm delivered Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, a spin-off sequel to "The Ninth Jedi" shorts from Seasons 1 and 3.

One could argue that The Ronin and "The Duel" shorts have arguably been Visions' most iconic, as he has leaped into expanded media and gaming. That makes Visions Presents - The Duel the clear choice for Star Wars' next anime spin-off after The Ninth Jedi offshoot received rave reviews this year.

The Ronin is a perfect match for a standalone Star Wars story due to his unique narrative as a Sith Lord who seeks to atone for his past sins by taking down other Sith and saving lives in a samurai-style, which lends itself well to a whole show.

Unfortunately, as Visions is considered non-canon, audiences shouldn't hold their breath to see the Ronin making a true jump to live-action anytime soon. Executive producer James Waugh previously told The Direct that it is "always possible" that Visions' characters could appear in live action, but there has been no movement toward canonizing any of the anime characters in the 4 years since then.