Star Wars: Fallen Order 2 Confirms Major Jedi Twist

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2’s most recent trailer revealed a key twist to the upcoming sequel’s biggest mystery.

Back when the highly anticipated Star Wars project was first announced, its trailer showcased a mystery figure floating in a bacta tank. However, the teaser didn’t offer any concrete details about the new unidentified figure.

Fans had no idea if it was someone from a previous project or a completely new character.

Now, some more information was spotted that confirmed a key fan theory about the new Jedi.

New Twist for Fallen Order Sequel‘s New Jedi Revealed

A new story trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has landed, and it revealed one of the game’s biggest twists.

The mystery Jedi was first seen suspended in a bacta tank.

This most recent trailer included some more moments with him in action. One of them ended up proving some fan theories right.

Many fans theorized, due to the coloring of robes, that this mysterious figure was actually from the High Republic era—hundreds of years before this new game takes place.

The proof of his connection to that era comes from the High Republic logo on the front of the character’s robes.

It’s not clear from the new story trailer what his goals are, but he sure didn’t seem to be too happy with who is running the galaxy.

How the High Republic Meets the Empire in Jedi: Survivor Game

The High Republic publishing initiative tells stories that take place hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga. So how exactly did someone from that era arrive in the age of the Empire?

It seems clear that it all has something to do with the bacta tank he’s suspended in. But was he locked up there, left there unintentionally, or was it all voluntary?

Furthermore, it’s unclear if he’s definitely the main villain of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or if the old Jedi might start to see reason.

With the High Republic connection, many fans are also wondering if they should expect to see the character show up in the books or comics. As of now, it seems like the mystery Jedi has not been seen in any previous stories—he doesn’t visually line up with anyone fans have seen.

With the timeline of the game also taking place way after the High Republic books and various media, the story might also provide some big hints as to how the third phase of Lucasfilm’s publishing initiative plays out.

In a perfect world, the game might even contain some flashbacks. The original did just that for Order 66, so it only seems fitting to utilize those storytelling techniques for the series’ new High Republic connections.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long to see the story unfold as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on all major consoles, including PlayStation, on April 28.