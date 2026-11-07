DC's Spider-Verse Replacement Movie Is Officially Releasing In 2028

One of DC Studios' tenpole 2028 releases has the potential to pioneer the blue brand in a new direction, just like Marvel and Sony's Spider-Verse. Even through a decade of massive live-action superhero blockbusters, the trilogy that began with Into the Spider-Verse remains one of the comic book genre's biggest talking points. The animated saga will conclude Miles Morales' Multiversal mayhem in June 2027 with Beyond the Spider-Verse, but its legacy could live on over at DC.

DC Studios will officially release Dynamic Duo into theaters on June 30, 2028, following two Robins in their younger years in a truly unique package from the New Orleans-based Swaybox Studios. The movie is a standalone animated offshoot from the Batman mythos, focusing on the younger generation, which ought to bring many fans' minds back to the oddly similar Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse franchise.

Sony Pictures

Spider-Verse became instantly renowned for its unique animation, abandoning modern standards of hyperstylistic 3D animation to truly bring a comic to life, complete with multiple art styles and varied framerates. Similarly, Swaybox Studios is using its own animation style for Dynamic Duo, blending CGI, puppetry, animatronics, and stop-motion miniatures.

Much like Spider-Verse, Dynamic Duo is officially an Elseworlds movie that isn't canon to the DCU, just as the animated Marvel franchise forged its own path, separate from the MCU or SSMU. There's no doubt that some were hoping that Dynamic Duo would usher in the DCU's Dick Grayson and Jason Todd (who will be voiced by Mason Thames and Logan Kim), but a standalone fare could allow for more creativity and allow those who aren't following the wider world to tune in.

DC Comics

On the topic of "for everyone," producer Matt Reeves described Dynamic Duo as "an incredibly special and unique Batman and Robin story for families." That family focus will allow anyone to visit theaters for Dynamic Duo, as they could for Spider-Verse, which is particularly special in this case, since Batman movies are rarely accessible to young audiences and are usually rated PG-13.

There's no doubt that mentorship will be an important focus for Dynamic Duo, especially if this is a story of two Robins in their early days, much like Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker mentoring Shameik Moore's emerging hero, Miles Morales. While Mason Thames and Logan Kim will play the leading Boys of Wonder, the movie's Batman casting is yet to be confirmed, although insider Jeff Sneider claimed that Wonder Woman star Chris Pine was offered the role.

Sony Pictures

Dynamic Duo will star not one but two Robins, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, exploring their early days as street kids in Gotham, akin to how Spider-Verse featured many incarnations of Spider-Man, even if that was through the Multiverse. Of course, it's a little different for Robin, who, unlike Spider-Man, has been frustratingly underused on-screen, something DC Studios is setting out to fix with Dynamic Duo and The Brave and the Bold.

Why Dynamic Duo Could Be a Game-Changer For DC Studios

With its revolutionary, unique animation, Elseworlds setting, exploration of a young protégé, and focus on the world's biggest superheroes, Dynamic Duo has all the pieces to be DC's answer to Marvel's Spider-Verse. Provided that DC Studios and Swaybox Studios stick the landing and produce something truly special, the 2028 animated flick has the potential to draw a massive audience.

The Wrap reported in June that Swaybox is already working on another DC Studios project that may be entangled with the Kryptonian Super-Family. That in itself proves the studio is impressed by the movie so far, never mind the fact that the first footage was unveiled a historic two years before Dynamic Duo's release.

While Swaybox is reportedly hard at work on their next DC movie already, Dynamic Duo could still be the beginning of a new Spider-Verse-esque franchise. If the movie proves successful, future sequels could introduce Damian Wayne, Tim Drake, or Barbara Gordon to create a fully-fledged Bat-Family story.

One also has to consider what a box-office win for Dynamic Duo could mean for DC as a whole, which has historically relegated animated releases to direct-to-digital, with only rare exceptions such as League of Super-Pets. Both Marvel and DC may be gradually opening their eyes to animation in theaters, which could help draw attention to the consistently underappreciated style.