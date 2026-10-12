Spider-Man Brand New Day Director Plans To Answer 1 Major Shang-Chi Cliffhanger In Future Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed plans to resolve a major post-credits scene cliffhanger from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in a future film. Shang-Chi's mid-credits scene showed Wong pulling Shang-Chi and Katy into the Sanctum Sanctorum and convening a quick holographic conference with Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner. The group examines the Ten Rings and discovers they are emitting an unexpected beacon into deep space, an ancient signal none of them recognize. Nearly five years later, the mystery surrounding the meaning and origin of that signal remains unresolved.

Speaking with The Wrap following the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, director Destin Daniel Cretton admitted that he intends to resolve the question raised by the post-credits scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, saying, "I have every intention of answering that question."

"I do think it’s frustrating when these things are like left out in the open and you never see them. And ‘Shang-Chi’ is one of those. It’s still hanging out there. I have every intention of answering the question."

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It's also worth noting that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also has a second post-credits scene, which shifts focus to Shang-Chi's sister Xialing as she rebuilds the Ten Rings organization and assumes leadership. Cretton appears to be referring specifically to the first post-credits scene, the one involving the unexplained beacon from the Ten Rings.

Cretton had originally been expected to return for a Shang-Chi sequel, but after detours through other Marvel projects, he instead directed the newly successful Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With that film's strong reception behind him, his renewed public commitment to resolving the Ten Rings mystery carries extra weight.

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With Shang-Chi 2 recently receiving an encouraging update from Cretton himself, it's reasonable to assume that addressing the mystery behind the Ten Rings beacon could happen soon.

2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings wrapped its main story with Simu Liu's Shang-Chi defeating the Dweller-in-Darkness, claiming the powerful Ten Rings for himself, and returning to a more ordinary life in San Francisco alongside Awkwafina's Katy. Shang-Chi is pulled back into the fight in Avengers: Doomsday as he joins Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the looming clash against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available to stream on Disney+.

Shang-Chi's Ten Rings Mystery Could Tie Into The MCU's Multiverse (Theory)

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The prevailing theory behind the mystery of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was initially tied to Kang the Conqueror, leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Many fans speculated that the Ten Rings' unexplained beacon was connected to Kang's time-travel technology, Variant timelines, or artifacts left behind by one of his earlier incarnations, such as Rama-Tut.

However, since Marvel Studios pivoted from Kang to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, the Ten Rings mystery was ultimately sidelined for years.

Despite that, Destin Daniel Cretton's latest promise that the post-credits cliffhanger will be resolved signals that the resolution runs deeper than a simple tie-in to Kang. Given that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings already explores dimensional travel through the portal of Ta Lo, the beacon could easily point toward broader Multiversal mechanics rather than any single villain.

The rings' ability to emit a signal detectable from Kamar-Taj, combined with their refusal to fit neatly into known alien, mystical, or technological categories, positions the Ten Rings as a potential cross-reality artifact. There's a chance that the Ten Rings could serve as a key that interacts with or stabilizes incursions, making the long-delayed payoff integral to Multiversal's endgame.

If the answer will be unveiled in Shang-Chi 2, then it's possible that the Ten Rings' origin will be explored in the sequel, mainly because this plot point was never really explored in the first film. There is a chance that this mystery could also open the door to Iron Fist (who is already confirmed to return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3).

Shang-Chi already established striking parallels with Iron Fist lore: Ta Lo functions as a hidden mystical dimension accessible only at specific times, protected by a dragon, and tied to champions who channel chi-based powers. Given that Iron Fist is the protector of K'un-Lun, a similarly secluded realm blessed by its own dragon, the Ten Rings could serve as a solid link between these sacred cities. It could position the Ten Rings as ancient relics capable of bridging the champions of the Seven Capital Cities of Heaven.