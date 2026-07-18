'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Unveils First Look at Its Top-Secret Character

A secretive character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day was finally seen in promo material. Brand New Day already boasts a massive cast of characters that have driven the marketing campaign forward, with only a short time left before the film swings into theaters on July 31.

A new image from Spider-Man: Brand New Day revealed the first look at The Bear star Liza Colon-Zayas in the movie. She stands next to a fully suited-up Peter Parker in the middle of New York City, looking on at an undisclosed event.

Sony Pictures

This marks the first time Colon-Zayas has been seen in any trailers or promotional material for Brand New Day. Her character has also barely been discussed in any interviews or other material detailing what may happen in the MCU's fourth Spider-Man movie.

Sony Pictures

Colon-Zayas is playing a new character, Detective Jean DeWolff, who was first introduced in Marvel Comics in 1978. She is a tough, uncompromising NYPD officer who becomes one of Spider-Man's most trusted allies in law enforcement.

Sony Pictures, Marvel Comics

Jean was previously depicted in the two-season The Spectacular Spider-Man, which premiered in 2008. Voiced by Irene Bedard, she proved to be a serious and no-nonsense detective, but the show did not dive into some of her most famous storylines from the comics.

Sony Pictures, Marvel Entertainment

While Jean DeWolff has been the least-utilized character in promotion for Spider-Man, other major characters still have plenty of secrets left to be revealed.

Other Spider-Man 4 Characters Being Kept Secret

Jean Grey

Sony Pictures

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is confirmed to play a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, being listed only behind Tom Holland and Zendaya on the call sheet. However, her character has been kept a secret since it was announced, and none of the footage in the two trailers or multiple TV spots have shown her face (although she is believed to be the character in the yellow hoodie).

Sony Pictures

Rumors point to Sink playing the MCU's version of Jean Grey, though multiple other characters have been suggested as possible roles as well. Holland also recently teased that fans will not find out Sink's true identity until the movie's third act, adding even more mystery to her character. All things considered, it appears Marvel will keep this secret as long as possible.

Punisher

Sony Pictures

Jon Bernthal will make MCU history with his inclusion as Frank Castle/the Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This will be the first Punisher appearance in a Marvel movie in almost two decades, and it will be the first time a character originating from Netflix's Defenders Saga has played a supporting role in an MCU movie.

Sony Pictures.

The Punisher will at least be involved in helping Peter Parker take on Mark Ruffalo's Savage Hulk, but beyond that, Marvel is keeping Frank and Peter's relationship and storyline largely under wraps.

The Hand

Sony Pictures

In June 2026, a Brand New Day ad confirmed that Spider-Man will go toe-to-toe with The Hand, one of the most notable villainous organizations in the MCU. This will be the group's first time appearing in an MCU movie after serving as protagonists in multiple shows from Netflix's Defenders Saga (mainly Daredevil).

Sony Pictures

The Hand has only been shown for a few seconds in footage that reveals two scenes featuring them against Tom Holland's Spider-Man. They could turn out to be one of the most powerful and scary villains Holland's Spider-Man has ever faced.

Tombstone

Sony Pictures

Finally, one of the other most hidden characters in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Lonnie Lincoln, better known as Tombstone. Making his live-action MCU debut, the character will be played by Marvin Jones III, who previously voiced the same character for Sony Pictures in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Marvel Comics

Only one piece of marketing material has shown a look at Tombstone, and he has not been featured in any official footage released from the movie. He will be the latest major villain from Spider-Man's rogues gallery in the comics to give the web-slinger trouble in the MCU.