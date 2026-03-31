Marvel Studios Officially Unveils 2026's Historic Netflix Crossover Movie

Marvel Studios will deliver an epic Netflix crossover movie in 2026, and viewers now have a first look at what to expect. Over the last couple of years, Marvel's Defenders Saga has finally been integrated into the greater MCU, bringing the darker antiheroes into play alongside Marvel Studios' biggest names. This will continue to expand on the movie side of the MCU, marking a historic moment 18 years into the franchise's operations.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures released the first official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on March 18. This trailer shared the first look at Jon Bernthal's Punisher, who was confirmed for this movie's cast in June 2025.

Sony Pictures

This marks the first time any character who originated from Marvel's Defenders Saga on Netflix has played a leading role in an MCU movie. While Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock appeared in one scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Bernthal is expected to be one of the fourth Spider-Man movie's leading characters.

Sony Pictures

In the first trailer, Frank Castle drives straight into Peter Parker in the middle of the street with his van, while Peter gets mad at him for the chaos. He then webs up Frank's gun before Frank shoots at him, although Spidey recovers and kicks through Frank's window to knock him out of the back of the van.

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Leaving Frank in the middle of the street, he webs up the Punisher's mouth before swinging away and yelling, "Go home!" at his fellow New York City crimefighter.

Sony Pictures

Frank makes one more appearance later in the trailer, walking down a dark hallway as he seemingly tells Peter, "You're losing it, kid."

Sony Pictures

Bernthal made his MCU debut in Daredevil Season 2, released on Netflix in March 2016. He went on to star in two seasons of his own solo series, The Punisher, in which he fought villains like Billy Russo, William Rawlins, and John Bishop.

Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures

Bernthal returned to the MCU after a six-year absence in 2024's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, showing up in two episodes. Motivating Matt Murdock in his battle with Kingpin, he starred in one of the season's most emotional scenes, reminiscing with Matt about the late Foggy Nelson before jumping into action against the Anti-Vigilante Task Force in the season finale.

Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures

The Punisher is not the only crossover character in this movie, as Brand New Day will also feature The Hand as one of its villains. The end of the trailer shows Holland's Spider-Man taking on a group of red-suited ninjas in a prison-esque facility and breaking one of the ninjas blades with his webbing.

Sony Pictures

Later, Peter jumps from a high surface towards a group of six Hand ninjas, with fans believing there are other heroes being hidden in the shot below the web-slinger.

Sony Pictures

The Hand first made their debut in the MCU in Daredevil, serving as one of the main antagonists in that series and the entire Netflix Defenders Saga. The Japanese ninja clan's ultimate goal was to gain immortality, and it became a major underground power in New York City through crime, teaming up with Wilson Fisk to advance its efforts.

Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the first new MCU movie released in 2026 and the second theatrical release of Phase 6. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo, the story will follow Peter Parker as he rebuilds his life in New York City before an unknown biological mutation affects him, potentially changing him forever as he faces a horde of new villains. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Netflix Shows' Impact on Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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After Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye in 2021, and particularly after Echo (2024) and Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 (2025), there are no questions about the Netflix shows' place in the greater MCU. The real question moving forward is how that will continue to evolve.

One development fans want to see is a long-awaited battle between Holland's Spider-Man and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, which is one of the great hero/villain relationships in Marvel history. Sadly, rights issues are seemingly keeping this from happening, although the actors for both characters are eager to see it happen on the big screen, as is the Marvel fandom.

Many are also hoping to see other Netflix characters like Luke Cage and Iron Fist brought back into Marvel Studios stories after their long tenures on Netflix. Both Mike Colter and Finn Jones have expressed their hopes of returning to the franchise, and Born Again has already included a couple of teases about where Luke is in the current-day MCU timeline.

Regardless of how and when this all plays out, crossovers like this are sure to become more common in the greater MCU timeline, finally giving fans some of the interactions and fights they have wanted to see for years.