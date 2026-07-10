Marvel's Phase 6 Will Officially Debut 1 Historic Spider-Man Character

The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas has long been confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and her role is finally clear. While Marvel Studios has already delivered three Spider-Man blockbusters led by Tom Holland under director Jon Watts, this July, it will deliver Brand New Day from Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton. This time, the MCU is leaning heavily into Spider-Man's roots as a street-level hero and is bringing along new faces to complement that direction.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight regarding her role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Liza Colón-Zayas stayed mysterious about her MCU debut but revealed that she plays a "detective" in a "deeper, darker Spider-Man [story]." While liaising with police detectives is commonplace for some superheroes, Brand New Day will be a first for live-action Spider-Man movies.

Liza Colón-Zayas

Nerdtropolis attended Brand New Day's New York City pop-up event, where a text from Colón-Zayas's character, Detective DeWolff, appeared on screen, hinting that she is seeking "any leads" on "what The Hand is after."

Nerdtropolis

This marks the first official confirmation that The Bear actress is playing Detective Jean DeWolff in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The tough-as-nails NYPD detective featured in the Spider-Man comics of the '70s and '80s, working closely with the web-slinger in a way that other cops hadn't before.

Marvel Comics

While DeWolff has been absent from both of Brand New Day's trailers so far, her profile picture offers the first low-res look at Liza Colón-Zayas in the MCU. It's unclear whether Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures intend to reveal DeWolff in full HD glory in the coming weeks, or whether that is being saved for July 31.

Marvel Studios

There's no doubt that Marvel Studios is reinventing Jean DeWolff altogether for the modern era, as Liza Colón-Zayas' casting not only marks a race swap but also significantly ages the detective from her 30s to her 50s in the MCU.

Nerdtropolis / Marvel Comics

Across the Spider-Verse fans will know that DeWolff should tread carefully in taking any NYPD promotions, as rising just a few ranks to captain could place her into mortal peril of becoming the next canon event for Tom Holland's Spidey.

Only placing Colón-Zayas' new detective in more danger is the fact that her most famous Marvel Comics storyline is "The Death of Jean DeWolff," in which Spider-Man and Daredevil team up, while DeWolff is killed by Sin-Eater, her former lover.

Of course, there are no signs that Brand New Day is preparing to kill off DeWolff, but her death could conclude a potential recurring role in the MCU's next Spider-Man trilogy, acting as a sidekick to Peter Parker and other vigilantes.

4 New Spider-Man Characters Are Joining the MCU in Brand New Day

Tombstone

Marvel Studios

The MCU is finally introducing its own Lonnie Lincoln, aka Tombstone, played by Marvin Jones III, who is making Marvel history in reprising his Into the Spider-Verse role. The New York mobster is among the most infamous in Marvel's street-level underworld, but has never featured in a live-action movie before.

Tombstone is infamous for his formidable strength and durability that are bound to make him a problem for the wall-crawler at some point, as Marvel Studios is laying the groundwork for his larger role in future Spider-Man sequels. However, for now, Tombstone is expected to play a smaller role in Brand New Day.

Boomerang

Marvel Studios

Fred Myers, aka Boomerang, is one of the Spider-Man villains that few could imagine getting a shot in live-action, but will nonetheless appear in Brand New Day. Classically, Boomerang is a former pro baseball player who turned to a life of crime after being suspended for taking bribes and became an assassin.

Marvel Studios has already hyped up that Boomerang will wield boomerangs with "different powers" when he clashes with Spider-Man. Fans have only caught one glimpse of Boomerang thus far, which many have speculated comes from a montage and will be one of his only scenes in Brand New Day.

Tarantula

Marvel Studios

Anton Miguel Rodriquez is a mercenary and assassin in Marvel Comics who goes by Tarantula and is known for his agility and combat skills.

Some have speculated that Tarantula's identity will be integral in Brand New Day and that M.J.'s new boyfriend, played by Eman Esfandi, is under the mask. If those theories prove false, there is every chance he fits into the same camp as most of these D-list Spider-Man villains and only has a quick, fun cameo.

Ramrod

Marvel

In another deep cut from Marvel Comics' rogues' gallery, Brand New Day will feature the cyborg Ramrod, reportedly played by a Deadpool & Wolverine actor. It's safe to say, Ramrod probably isn't Brand New Day's top secret main villain, as his role will likely be a minor one as part of a montage.

The lesser-known villain is most closely associated with Daredevil, but has crossed paths with Spider-Man in the past, targeting an Empire State University professor to create a deadly toxin to spike an entire bar. Ramrod possesses superhuman strength and durability, allowing him to charge headfirst into walls.