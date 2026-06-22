Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Reveals Boomerang's Different Powers

Boomerang's different powers have now been revealed ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and they hint at a villain who's well armed with sophisticated gadgets. In the comics, Boomerang is Frederick Myers, a former major league pitcher who left baseball behind to pursue a life of crime, turning his throwing arm into a weapon for hire. He's among the antagonists confirmed for the fourth solo Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland, a crowded lineup that also features Mac Gargan's Scorpion, Tarantula, and Tombstone. Director Destin Daniel Cretton brings the gadget-slinging criminal to live-action for the first time on July 31.

The fresh look at Boomerang comes from a new promotional YouTube video for the movie, one that features Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds as he walks Spidey fans through his invention, the Spidey Tracker, a website for all things Spider-Man. The site's 'Web Watch' section features a graphic highlighting Spider-Man's enemies and their capabilities.

This graphic from the clip confirmed that Boomerang fights with an arsenal of trick boomerangs, each one doing something different. Ned's in-universe write-up keeps things playful but still spells out the immense danger Boomerang poses.

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The description goes:

"His name is easy to catch, his weapons are not. He fights by using (surprise, surprise) special boomerangs with different powers."

The phrase "different powers" refers to Boomerang's gear, not to any superhuman ability of his own. Myers has no enhanced strength or speed in the source comics. His advantage comes from precision, a holdover from his pitching days, paired with a belt of specialized boomerangs, each pulling off a separate trick.

Marvel's comics have given the character a deep bag of these weapons over the years. Some versions slice with razor-sharp edges, others detonate on impact, and a few release clouds of gas or knockout vapor. He has thrown electrically charged boomerangs that shock a target on contact, along with models rigged to give off a piercing screech. The promo's wording suggests Spider-Man: Brand New Day will lean into that variety rather than portray Boomerang as a one-note thug.

Will Boomerang Be a Real Threat to Spider-Man?

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Going by the comics and the promo's light touch, Boomerang will likely be a lower-tier problem rather than the film's main event. He has no powers and no grand scheme of his own, just a sharp arm and a belt of trick weapons. A costumed thrower like that fits the mold of a henchman or a quick obstacle, the sort of foe Spider-Man clears out in one set piece before the bigger story kicks in.

The official synopsis backs that up, pointing to an unseen villain as the true danger. The official trailer also showed this mystery character using mind-bending telepathy to hop between bodies, making Boomerang look like small fry by comparison.

However, writing Boomerang off completely would still be a mistake. A marksman who can hit a target with an explosive or gas boomerang from across a rooftop could be a real problem in a street-level fight, even for someone with spider-reflexes.

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The four-year time jump also gives the movie room to show Peter grinding through New York's criminal underbelly, and a rogue like Boomerang will be perfect for a montage of the everyday threats he now handles solo. His value to Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks less about being a threat that haunts Spidey and more about coloring in a grounded rogues' gallery.

Regardless, Boomerang will be an enjoyable villain given his skill set and could easily become a fan favourite if his personality also stands out as much as his fighting skills. You can watch Ned Leeds' promo video below: