Keith David's MCU Character Revealed - And It Sounds Like A Perfect Fit

Legendary actor Keith David is joining the MCU with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and his role is finally becoming clear. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have never announced that Keith David is part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast, but his legendary, authoritative voice was unmistakable during the first trailer. For those unaware, the Rick and Morty and The Princess and the Frog actor was supposedly the one delivering the "spiders have three life cycles" monologue as Tom Holland's Spider-Man undergoes his own webby mutation.

According to a Patreon post by Daniel Richtman, Keith David will play a news anchor and "[David] Attenborough-type character" who is never directly shown in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. For those unaware, Sir David Attenborough is a legendary 100-year-old British broadcaster, famous for his seven-decade career documenting, exploring, and narrating the natural world.

Keith David

The fact that David's voice was instantly recognized in Brand New Day's trailer without a word of his involvement is enough proof that he is perfect for a role akin to that of the British icon, so famous for his soothing, deep, authoritative tone.

Previously, many speculated that David would play Miles Warren, aka Jackal, a mad scientist and one of Spidey's smartest rogues. In theory, that could still be the case, as Marvel Studios could reinvent Warren as an Attenborough-like figure, perhaps placing him in Brand New Day as a setup for the future.

Much of the mystery surrounding David's Brand New Day character seems to be cleared up just one month out from its July 31 release, but there are six more Phase 6 actors' unconfirmed roles yet to be revealed...

Marvel Studios Is Hiding 6 More MCU Actors' Roles

Sadie Sink - Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sadie Sink

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is joining the MCU in a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, receiving third cast billing behind only Tom Holland and Zendaya. The web-slinging blockbuster's trailers have teased that Sink's character has mind control powers, but only rumors and leaks have revealed her true identity.

While nothing is certain until Spider-Man 4 lands in theaters in July, the consensus is that Sink is playing X-Men mutant Jean Grey. Supposedly, Grey will be hunted by Damage Control in Brand New Day and unleash the Hulk upon Peter Parker before returning for Avengers: Secret Wars and leading the MCU's third saga.

Liza Colón-Zayas - Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Liza Colón-Zayas

The Bear actress Liza Colón-Zayas was reported to be playing a "sidekick" to Spidey and Punisher during Brand New Day's production. More recently, in the same Patreon scoop where he revealed Keith David's role, Daniel Richtman stated that "Cathy" was a codename and that Colón-Zayas will indeed play Jean DeWolff.

For those unaware, Dewolff is essentially Marvel's answer to DC's Jim Gordon, in that she is an NYPD detective who liaises with Spider-Man. It's easy to imagine that Dewolff could have a recurring role throughout the MCU's next Spider-Man trilogy, advising the wall-crawler along in his new street-level era.

Mary McDonnell - VisionQuest

Mary McDonnell

74-year-old actress Mary McDonnell is the only person in VisionQuest's cast whose role remains a mystery, as Disney+'s WandaVision trilogy-capper is primarily comprised of existing characters.

VisionQuest already revealed actors for its Stark AIs, so it's easy to imagine the Battlestar Gallactica actress playing a human role. That could either be somebody Vision encounters on his journey, part of the villainous front hunting the Avenger, or a character connected to Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Shepherd/Maximoff.

Wesley Holloway - Avengers: Doomsday

Wesley Holloway

The young Terrifier 2 and Chicago Med actor Wesley Holloway has officially joined the cast of Avengers: Doomsday is an as-yet-unconfirmed role. Still, online rumors and his general Chris Evans-esque appearance have many convinced that he will play Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's son.

Fans caught a glimpse of Steve holding his baby boy in Doomsday's first teaser, hinting that his son will be a newborn in the flick. However, he was clean-shaven in Avengers: Endgame fashion in the cryptic clip, and fully bearded at Doomsday's CinemaCon, suggesting a time jump in which he could age up into Holloway.

Pacino Khan - Avengers: Doomsday

5-year-old Pacino Khan has also reportedly landed a role in Avengers: Doomsday, and the jury is still out on who he will bring to life. As The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene skipped four years into the future, Khan is around the right age to play the cosmically-powered Franklin Richards, although he doesn't seem to be the actor who appeared briefly in the 2025 movie's stinger.

There has also been talk that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom had a wife and son who were killed before Doomsday's events. If Marvel Studios recounts those events in flashbacks, as seems likely, Khan could play the unnamed Doom Jr.

Matilda Firth - Avengers: Doomsday

11-year-old Time actress Matilda Firth is also set to board the MCU this December in Doomsday. Some online rumors have stated that Pacino Khan and Matilda Firth are playing siblings and Doctor Doom's children, but the accuracy of that is unclear for now, as previous reports have only referred to the villain having a son.

In 2015's Secret Wars comic, when Doom creates Battleworld, he installs Sue Storm as his wife, and they have a daughter, Valeria von Doom. If the MCU takes any inspiration from that, perhaps Firth could play Valeria Richards, briefly appearing in Doomsday's latter moments before appearing in Secret Wars.