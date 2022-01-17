Amazing Spider-Man 3: Marvel Star Interested In Venom Crossover

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a dream come true for all eras of Marvel fans. The movie featured the return of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of the web-slinger, as well as past villains such as Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx's Electro. Since the film's release, fans have been campaigning for Garfield to make a full-time return to the world of Marvel.

Many people have claimed that Garfield has been the best actor to portray the character in live-action to date. During his Amazing Spider-Man films, he put everything he had into the character along with Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy.

Garfield openly stated that he would be willing to come back in future projects as Peter Parker, and with a growing "Sony-verse" featuring Tom Hardy's Venom and now Jared Leto's Morbius, that seems like the perfect landing spot for his character.

In light of his recent appearance in No Way Home, Garfield had the chance to finally talk about both the film and the future of his version of the character. The Spider-Man actor recently touched on where he would like to see his Peter Parker go next.

Andrew Garfield's Future as Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield recently made a guest appearance on The Happy Sad Confused podcast to talk about Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as what the future holds for him as the web-slinger.

Garfield reflected on his experience with No Way Home and how he is "really humbled by" the response that it got from fans. The actor also offered his gratitude to Sony producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige "for bringing (him) back:"

"There's this other thing that you've alluded to where you feel seen and appreciated and welcomed and feel a part of a character that you've always wanted to be a part of. I'm really humbled by it to be honest. I'm very, very touched by it, and I owe a lot of that to Amy Pascal and Kevin (Feige) for bringing me back into the fold and allowing me to have another crack, and to audiences for their generosity."

Garfield also stated that he wants to "make a difference in people's lives" with the films that he is a part of and that he is grateful for the impact that No Way Home has had on so many fans:

"I'm really humbled man, and all I want to do is be a part of stories that make a difference in people's lives. So to have that being reflected back and for people to be saying that that's what is happening is all the satisfaction that I want."

The Spider-Man actor then talked about the future of the character, once again saying that he "is open" to returning again as the character under "very special" and "unique" circumstances:

"In terms of moving forward with the character, yes, I am definitely open to that. Again, it would have to be something very unique, very special, and of service to the audience, of service to the character."

He continued by revealing that he believes "there's something playful and unique" about the character's future, and if that can be achieved, he is fully on board:

"I think there's something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I'm not sure what that is, but if we can figure that out, then that would be so much fun."

The podcast host, Josh Horowitz, then mentioned that fans have suggested a crossover between Garfield's Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom in a potential The Amazing Spider-Man 3, to which Garfield seemed intrigued by, citing that as "a cool idea."

Spider-Man & Venom/Garfield & Tom Hardy

The universe that Sony is in the process of creating is the perfect landing spot for Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man. In the Morbius trailer, an Oscorp building can be seen in a quick shot that features the same logo from both of Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man movies.

Also in the trailer, Morbius can be seen walking down an alleyway with a picture of Spider-Man on the wall behind him. In front of Spidey is the word "murderer" written in paint, which could be used to explain the line of dialogue in No Way Home from Garfield when he says he "quit pulling (his) punches."

If Garfield is looking for a "unique" story, a crossover with Venom is the perfect place. Not many comic book movies have featured the lead character diving into a lobster tank and eating a live animal, and it doesn't get much more unique than that. With Tom Hardy's version of Venom acting as an anti-hero, it would be extremely interesting to see a team-up between the two characters to fight crime, and it would certainly provide some laughs along the way.

