Amazing Spider-Man's Oscorp Logo Spotted In New Leaked Morbius Trailer

Spider-Man arriving in the MCU was a big deal. At one point, it seemed like an impossibility; but then, one day, it wasn't. The thrill and excitement of fans worldwide seeing the character's introduction in 2016's Captain America: Civil War likely remains a high point in the MCU for many fans.

Before Tom Holland's time as Peter Parker, however, there were others who had the honor of bringing the webhead to life, such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Many have probably heard these names a lot recently, with all of the rumors circulating about their potential return this December alongside Holland's Spidey as they go up against their former villains.

Well, now, other signs of those past Spider-Men and their worlds are showing up in more than just rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony's Morbius just had its second trailer leaked, and within it holds a significant nod to The Amazing Spider-Man's Oscorp.

Oscorp Makes a Comeback

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

In a newly-leaked trailer for Sony's upcoming film, Morbius, there's a suspicious-looking logo on one of the skyscrapers in the opening shot: Oscorp. Yes, that Oscorp, the same one run by Norman Osborn.

Even more notable is how the logo is the same as it was for the company's time on-screen in The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2.

The tweet with the shot of the logo can be seen below:

The Amazing Morbius?

It's important to note that while the Oscorp logo may be the same as it was in The Amazing Spider-Man, the building is completely different. It's hard to tell what this means, as it could simply be a case of Sony reusing assets.

Another confusing instance similar to this one was the use of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man as street graffiti in Morbius' first trailer. To make it even worse, it seems that the MCU's Vulture will also be making an appearance, with Michael Keaton showing up in a prison suit trying to talk with Morbius.

So, does Morbius take place in three different universes at once, or four if counting Sony's Venom-Verse, which Morbius himself directly references in the second trailer as well?

Hopefully, come the film's release on January 28, 2022, the bigger picture of all of this will start to clear up.