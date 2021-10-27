Spider-Man: No Way Home's Next Trailer Expected to Release After New Morbius Footage

There is an upcoming Sony trailer that has fans waiting on the edge of their seats. It has been the topic of discussion for almost two years and is set to bring something to the Spider-Man universe that audiences have never seen before. Well, the wait may soon be over.

That is right ladies and gentlemen... The Morbius trailer could drop any day now. And it may have a bigger impact on the Sony Spider-Man Universe than anyone can imagine.

Morbius released its first trailer in January 2020, roughly 21 months ago. That gap is the reason that the general populous rarely mentions the Jared Leto-led vampire Spidey spinoff when talking about anticipated projects. Not to mention the monstrous shadow being cast by the "Spider-Man: Endgame" event that is Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While Sony is trying to deepen the soil of this Peter Parker Franchise with projects like Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius, all eyes are on No Way Home, and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon.

However, there are indications that webheads everywhere may be at the mercy of the forgotten project Morbius, as the official trailer for the film could be the key to the much anticipated final trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Vampires and Spiders... Oh My!

Marvel

In a recent tweet from the official Twitter account for With Great Power, a book about the story of live-action Spider-Man, writer Sean O'Connell implies that there is a "high probability" that a second trailer for Morbius could be dropped before No Way Home.

A lot of people somehow missed my point.



There’s a high probability that you will GET a second #Morbius trailer before you get that anticipated #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer.



Whether you want it or not. #SpiderMan #JaredLeto pic.twitter.com/5L4xDZ6sAw — With Great Power Book (@WGreatPowerBook) October 27, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release on December 17, 2021, while Morbius is scheduled for January 28, 2022.

Does Morbius NEED Spider-Man?

Spider-Man is a force in the comic book world. Spider-Man movies have become a staple of blockbuster Hollywood. And now Spider-Man trailers are in a class of their own when it comes to big movie promotions.

This has been solidified in fandom by the incredible reception to the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer. The teaser was released historically close to the movie's release date, which was the perfect storm of anticipation, impatience, and momentum for the third installment of Peter Parker in the MCU. Along with the countless rumors for cameos, plot points, and surprises in No Way Home, this movie is head and shoulders above the rest on hype lists.

Morbius, on the other hand, will be fighting to gain relevance in the already jam-packed comic book movie space when the second trailer drops. One way Sony can make this happen is to latch it to one of the most anticipated movies of all time in No Way Home.

After the events of the post-credit scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage (spoiler warning) it is clear that Sony is merging its Spider-Man character spinoff movies into the Marvel Cinematic Universe playground where Tom Holland lives. It has gotten to the point where even Marvel Studio's creative head Kevin Feige has stated that Venom and Tom Holland's Spider-Man licking the screen together was a joint decision and effort by Sony, Marvel Studios, the Let There Be Carnage, and No Way Home teams.

With that chess piece officially moved, Sony may be doing their best to set the rest of their players up for good positioning post-No Way Home. Morbius is a movie about a lesser-known Spider-Man villain that is being released a month after a movie that seems to feature every other Spider-Man villain. It needs some help drawing in the Spider-Man movie crowd.

Perhaps there is information in the second Morbius trailer that will support the plot points bound to be revealed in the second No Way Home trailer. Maybe there is enough Easter Egg potential for the official Morbius trailer to hit a viral run to tee up the official No Way Home trailer for even more hype than it already has. Or maybe this is the Sony promotions department playing chess while everyone else plays checkers (despite the fans showing up for a simple game of checkers).