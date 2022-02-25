Sony Reveals Final Trailer Date for Next Spider-Man Spin-off, Morbius

Sony's Marvel universe is expanding after the successful introduction of Tom Hardy's Venom. The next Spider-Man spin-off series that will take center stage is Jared Leto's Morbius, a movie that centers around the titular living vampire. Although the character is a villain to the web-slinger in the comics, the upcoming film will depict Morbius as an anti-hero, similar to Venom.

In the past year, Morbius experienced numerous delays due to the pandemic. Ultimately, the movie was officially given an April 2022 premiere date, meaning that marketing has ramped up once again.

In the weeks leading to its premiere, several interviews and promos about the Spider-Man spinoff were released, with Leto at the forefront. In one of the promotional videos, the Marvel actor revealed that the Living Vampire is now "part of a much larger universe," potentially hinting that the film is part of the MCU's Multiverse storyline.

Now, a new confirmation could shed some more light on the upcoming movie.

Morbius' Final Trailer Coming Soon

Sony

Alongside a new promo, Sony Pictures officially confirmed that Morbius' final trailer will be released on Monday, February 28, 2022.

The 60-second video offers an in-depth breakdown of Morbius' comics history that is narrated by lead star Jared Leto:

Morbius vs. Spider-Man: Will It Happen?

The latest promo should serve as a fitting reminder of Morbius' interesting comics background, thus potentially boosting the anticipation for the movie. While the exact plot details of the film are still being kept under wraps, Morbius' connections to the wider Marvel universe have been the main topic of discussion among fans.

The film's first teaser presented a plethora of Easter eggs, such as a Spider-Man sighting and a cameo from the MCU's Adrian Toomes played by Michael Keaton. The official trailer raised even more questions about the film's place in the Marvel universe when it referenced Tom Hardy's Venom through dialogue.

As the final trailer for the movie looms, it's likely that answers about the movie's connection to the MCU will finally be unveiled. However, it's also possible that more references will be unearthed to keep fans guessing ahead of its release.

In a way, the latter could be the plausible strategy in order to lure audiences to the theater to uncover the mystery behind Morbius' connections to the Marvel universe.

Morbius is set to premiere in theaters on April 1, 2022.