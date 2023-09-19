The first reactions to Marvel and Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 demos are positive, building more hype for its upcoming October release on the PlayStation 5.

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, PlayStation officially revealed the first look at the game's stunning new gameplay alongside confirming some of the new and returning Marvel characters from its stacked ensemble.

What Are Critics' Reactions to Spider-Man 2 Previews?

Insomniac Games

The first wave of reactions from critics to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 emerged online on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the video game's release next month.

Some critics played a 3-hour demo of the game in a private event sponsored by PlayStation and Insomniac Games in Los Angeles, California and in London, England.

Engadget Gaming had a brief yet fitting reaction to the Spider-Man sequel:

"Spider-Man 2 is following the Sony sequel playbook, and I'm not mad about it."

Canadian video game journalist and The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley offered high praise to the game, with him even calling Marvel's Spider-Man 2 "the best superhero video game of all time:"

"After playing 3 hours of MARVEL's Spider-Man 2, my hype has only increased. Insomniac has delivered what may end up as the best superhero video game of all time. The gameplay is so fluid, the combat is super deep and rewarding. Really impressed so far!"

GameRiot hyped up Spider-Man 2 by pointing out that "everything is bigger and better:"

"I'm so excited to play more Spider-Man 2. It does everything you want for a sequel. Everything is bigger and better. And I was already hooked with the story and was gutted when my demo stopped. Thanks again to PlayStation UK for the invite."

Gizmodo's Germain Lussier is confident that Spider-Man 2 will exceed expectations once it releases:

"Now that I’ve played a few hours of it, I’m extremely confident that Spider-Man 2 is not just going to be the best of the three, it may be the best superhero video game ever."

Hollow Poiint encouraged gamers to "believe the hype" surrounding Spider-Man 2:

"I Played Spider-Man 2 Early. BELIEVE THE HYPE. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the best super hero game I have ever played. Truly a true next-gen gaming experience."

Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast admitted that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was "the coolest game" he ever played:

"Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the COOLEST game I’ve ever played and is about to be the BEST superhero game EVER made. Insomniac Games have outdone themselves again."

Mobile Syrup's Brad Shankar was in awe after playing the game, noting that Spider-Man was "far grander in scope with jaw-dropping setpieces" but still has "heartfelt moments that define" the titular hero:

"I played Marvel's Spider-Man 2 & it was one of the BEST demos I've ever experienced. Far grander in scope with jaw-dropping setpieces, but still FULL of the heartfelt moments that define Spider-Man. I'm in awe."

What To Expect in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Based on these reactions, it seems that Insomniac Games managed to surpass expectations for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The high praise that it received from critics by playing the demo could eventually translate to more success once the full game releases in October.

There are a lot of things to look forward to in the highly-anticipated sequel.

The upcoming PlayStation exclusive will allow players to experience what it means to be Spider-Man through the perspectives of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. An added bonus is the inclusion of a plethora of costumes to choose from for both Marvel heroes.

The game's expansive map also gives players a chance to spend even more time in New York, offering an incredible opportunity to save random civilians, complete side missions, and immerse themselves through its much-talked-about story.

2018's Spider-Man delivered tons of gut-wrenching and emotional moments that some fans are still talking about, and the introduction of new characters and challenges in the sequel is expected to take things to a whole new level.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on PlayStation 5 on October 20.