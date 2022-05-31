She-Hulk's Disney+ Show Casts The Flight Attendant Actor

Near the end of summer 2022, Marvel Studios is set to revisit its greenest franchise in history with the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series coming to Disney+ in mid-August. This show will feature a brand-new character in Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters while bringing in exciting new supporting players and MCU veterans alike to tell this wild story in a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

While Maslany leads the way in She-Hulk, she’s surrounded by top-notch talent from top to bottom as she introduces the world to one of Marvel’s pre-eminent superhero lawyers. Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk/Bruce Banner and Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination will continue their stories that returned to the forefront in Phase 4 while new stars make their own mark on the new adventue.

Ginger Gonzaga was seen as Jennifer's unnamed best friend in the first trailer, and the show also boasts talent from other top-notch programs like Hamilton and Arrow.

Now, Marvel Studios finds the show's newest cast member from one of the biggest streaming projects in the business - The Flight Attendant.

She-Hulk Gains New Cast Member

Entertainment Tonight revealed that Marvel Studios has added Griffin Matthews to the cast of the upcoming She-Hulk show, which will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17. He currently plays a supporting role in the Emmy-winning The Flight Attendant alongside Harley Quinn star Kaley Cuoco.

HBO Max

Griffin shared with the outlet how thrilled he is to join the MCU, never having imagined that he'd have that opportunity before:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would join the Marvel Universe! This was never a genre that I thought an actor like me (in my package) could fit into.”

Part of that excitement comes from the team behind She-Hulk giving him "the freedom to run wild" with his undisclosed role:

“The most exciting part of joining the MCU was being told by our director and writers: ‘Do not try to fit. Just be you.’ And that gave me the freedom to run wild…”

Marvel Brings Top-Notch Talent for She-Hulk

Along with his work on The Flight Attendant, Griffin Matthews boasts an impressive history with well-received TV shows like Ballers and Dear White People. Now, he gets to bring his talent into the ever-expanding MCU alongside Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo as the duo brings this half-hour legal comedy-style adventure into the franchise.

Matthews could play any number of roles in this series as either one of Jennifer Walters' co-workers or one of the guys she dates, as seen at the end of the first trailer. It's also unclear how many episodes he will appear in, although that information should become more readily available as the series moves closer to its release date.

With two other projects still left to release before She-Hulk in Ms. Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder, it may be a while until fans hear more about Matthews' role or any new information regarding the plot and cast. Even with that wait, however, the excitement continues to build for what this cast will add to the MCU thanks to its fresh style of comedy and its mysterious place within the Marvel franchise.

She-Hulk will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17.