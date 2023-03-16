Shazam! Fury of the Gods' post-credits scene count was recently revealed.

Post-credits scenes have become a staple in comic book movies throughout the 21st century. However, the MCU really made those scenes truly tie into the greater overarching story of the franchise, with most scenes teasing what to expect in a future installment.

It was recently confirmed that Shazam 2 will ignore the post-credits scene in the first Shazam film. However, it seems as though the sequel will have more of an impact than the first with what it shows after the credits are finished rolling.

Due to the fact that James Gunn will be kicking off his own DCU on July 11, 2025, with the release of Superman: Legacy, however, the actual importance of what occurs after the credits in Shazam 2 is still up in the air.

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Are In Shazam 2?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods includes two post-credits scenes that are incredibly important when looking at the future of Zachary Levi's Shazam. The first of the two scenes occurs during the middle of the film's credits, with the second following shortly behind after all of the credits are finished.

While staying away from any spoilers, we can confirm that both scenes contain vital information for the future of the Shazam character, and may have implications for what will come in the future of the franchise as a whole.

The Direct's Aeron Eclarinal teased that Shazam 2's post-credits scenes "managed to set up a lot" when it comes to the character of Shazam. However, due to the "impending DC reboot," it is unclear if what the scenes tease will see the light of day:

"'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'' two post-credits scenes managed to set up a LOT for the titular hero, but I'm unsure if it will pay off in some way due to the impending DC reboot. Still, it's fun to think about it."

@aspiringkrypto stated via Twitter that fans need to "be sure to stick around" and watch both post-credits scenes in Shazam 2 because "they are very telling" regarding what is to come:

"Be sure to stick around for the TWO post credit scenes! They are very telling for the future of Shazam!"

@JeremyJLop also mentioned the importance of the post-credits scenes, putting emphasis on the "mid-credit scene:"

"2 post credit scenes in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and the mid credit scene gives a lot about Shazam’s future. I don’t know how to say it without spoiling but you have got to see it."

@AjepArts also showed a lot of praise for Shazam 2's post-credits scene, calling them "SO GOOD," but also expressed some dismay due to how The Flash will impact the DCU going forward:

"I feel so bad cause 'Shazam 2' post credit scene is SO GOOD but it will likely mean nothing going forward cause Flash reboots the universe right after for DCU…"

Shazam 2's Two Major Post-Credits Scenes

It is nearly impossible to predict what the two post-credits scenes will be in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, especially since, as previously mentioned, The Flash will partially reset the DCU so that a new universe can be started under James Gunn.

However, due to the sheer excitement of those who have already seen the film, what occurs in the scenes must hold quite a bit of importance for the future.

Gunn has come out and said that not every character from the DCEU has to have their stories cut completely.

It has also been teased that the Shazam films specifically are more likely to be brought into the DCU than any other previous films due to how they aren't as connected as the rest of the DCEU.

However, only time will tell exactly what will occur in Shazam 2's post-credits scenes, and fans will be able to experience it firsthand when it is released in theaters on Friday, March 17.