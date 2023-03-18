Zachary Levi Challenges 'Issue' About Shazam 2 Post-Credits Scene

After Shazam! Fury of the Gods hit theaters, bringing two DCU post-credits scenes with it, star Zachary Levi challenged a comment regarding how important they'll be moving forward.

Warning - This article contains spoilers for the post-credits scenes from Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Shazam 2 was confirmed to feature two new post-credits scenes ahead of its March 17 release, although the question then was how much they would actually matter with the new DC Universe taking effect in the next couple of years.

The first scene featured Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee's John Economos seeking out Shazam to join the Justice Society while the other revisited Mark Strong's Doctor Sivana from the first movie in prison.

But with James Gunn's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate starting in 2025 and Shazam's future with the story still uncertain, many are wondering whether Shazam 2's post-credits moments will have any effect whatsoever on the story still left to be told.

Zachary Levi Backs Shazam 2 Post-Credits Scenes

DC

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi challenged ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis on Twitter about the issues regarding the movie's two post-credits scenes.

Davis felt that those two scenes won't lead to anything, expressing disappointment with the franchise getting itself going in the right direction before the upcoming reboot under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran:

"The issue I have here is if those credits scenes are never going to lead to anything… it’s a bummer. Between 'The Suicide Squad,' 'Peacemaker,' 'Black Adam,' and 'Shazam! 2,' it felt like the DCEU finally had a direction again - and *then* the studio decided to reset. Poor timing.

Levi shot back at Davis by challenging the idea that those movies aren't going to lead to anything now that a new path is set:

"Never gonna lead to anything?? Ummm, says who??"

Davis expressed his hope to see the story continue, sharing that he liked both movies and simply explaining that fans were "left here wondering what’s next" with the upcoming DCU reboot:

"I hope so man! That’s why I put the 'if' in there! We are all left here wondering what’s next with the 'reset' coming. As a fan of both 'Shazam!' movies, I hope the story continues!"

Levi made it clear that it will all "come down to the box office," encouraging fans to go out and see the movie for themselves:

"It’s all gonna come down to box office, bubba. Just like every other movie ever made. So, let’s encourage folks to go treat themselves to a night out at the movies watching 'Shazam 2,' then there won’t be a bummer to worry about."

What Does Zachary Levi's Future Hold After Shazam 2?

With a number of characters being recast for James Gunn's new DCU, Zachary Levi's future as Shazam remains a mystery, especially with his current outing not coming in as the hit that many fans were hoping for.

But as Levi said, that decision will in part be made by the box office results from this movie, which is already suffering from plenty of negative reviews from critics and only seemingly getting worse.

Shazam 2 debuted with the worst Thursday night opening at the box office in DCU history, only making $3.4 million that night as the first of four big movies coming in 2023.

Hopefully, the sequel will be able to build some kind of positive word of mouth over the coming days to help improve its chances at success, although things are looking bleak for the time being.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters worldwide.