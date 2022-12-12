Shazam 2's Post-Credits Scenes Count Reportedly Revealed

As Shazam!: Fury of the Gods prepares for its March 2023 release, director David F. Sandberg let fans in on how many post-credits scenes will be in the movie.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is prepping for Shazam 2 to be the first of its four DC movies releasing in theaters in 2023, giving Zachary Levi his long-awaited second solo adventure alongside an all-star cast of heroes and villains. And with every new superhero movie release comes discussion about what will be shown in its expected post-credits scenes, particularly in this case with the current era of the DC Universe coming to an end

Peacemaker took the unique opportunity to include a post-credits scene after each of its eight episodes on HBO Max, and fans are still in discussion about the moment from Black Adam that brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the big screen.

Now, with Shazam 2 fast approaching its debut in theaters, its director shed some light on what fans should expect once the credits begin rolling.

How Many Post-Credits Scenes in Shazam 2?

DC

The Big Screen Leaks Twitter page revealed that Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will have two post-credits scenes, asking director David F. Sandberg for correction should the report be wrong:

"I was told there’s two credit scenes in FURY OF THE GODS. David, feel free to correct me if I’m wrong."

In June 2021, via ComicBook.com, Sandberg answered fan questions in an Instagram Q&A and teased what his plan was for those post-credits scenes even when the movie wasn't finished yet:

“There is a plan for that, though the film is not finished. We’ll see how it goes."

What Will Shazam 2's Post-Credits Scenes Bring?

While most of the movies in the DC Universe have only utilized one post-credits scene, both 2017's Justice League and 2021's The Suicide Squad used a mid-credits scene along with a post-credits scene, a trend that may continue with Shazam 2. And while Sandberg hasn't yet confirmed or denied this report, it's certainly plausible that this will be the final number, especially as the trend becomes more consistent across other franchises as well.

Without much information on the actual plot for Shazam 2, it's difficult to predict what will be shown on screen in the film's two post-credits scenes. This is especially the case with the future of the DC Universe being so up in the air, although DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran teased that they'll reveal more about that plan in early 2023.

Even with this uncertainty, fans are hoping that this movie will be far from the last time that Zachary Levi suits up as the child-like superhero, as does Levi himself.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will debut in theaters on March 17, 2023.