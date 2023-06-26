Marvel Studios Refuses to Reveal These 3 Secret Invasion Actors' Roles

Marvel Studios announced three Secret Invasion actors whose roles remain a mystery.

Secret Invasion is bringing one of the MCU's biggest casts yet to Disney+ for its streaming "crossover event," with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury taking on leading man duties for the first time after over a decade in the franchise.

Joining him are the returning faces of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle).

There are also plenty of newcomers to be excited about including Emilia Clarke's G'iah, Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik, Olivia Colman's Sonya Falsworth, and more.

Secret Invasion's Most Mysterious Actors Revealed

Marvel

Marvel Studios' official production brief for Secret Invasion confirmed the main characters played by the series' stars - all except for three actors.

Those listed for undisclosed roles are Unbreakable's Charlayne Woodward, Happy Gilmore's Christopher McDonald, and Bloodline's Katie Finneran.

While Marvel Studios may have announced Woodward as an undisclosed character, the actress herself previously shared a post detailing her role as Priscilla Fury - an agent of SWORD and the wife of Nick Fury.

Regarding McDonald's casting, Deadline revealed the actor will play a "newly created character" with the potential to "cross over to the larger MCU."

Many have speculated McDonald will play the reported Tucker Carlson-esque news anchor Marvel Studios was reportedly searching for.

Why Secret Invasion's Hidden Characters May Not Be That Exciting

Also making his way into the list was Richard Dormer, however, the Game of Thrones actor appeared in the premiere as Agent Prescod, who initially revealed his theory of an ongoing Skrull invasion in the opening of Secret Invasion.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 1.

Dormer's Prescod was actually killed by a Skrull posing as Martin Freeman's Everett Ross in the opening of Secret Invasion, seemingly putting an end to his role in the show and the MCU as a whole within just a few minutes.

As Agent Prescod is a completely original character who was seemingly promptly killed off in Secret Invasion, fans shouldn't necessarily expect these actors' hidden roles to signify a major part or the surprise inclusion of a familiar name.

When and how these mysterious characters will make their presence felt in Secret Invasion are unknown, but the show still has five episodes remaining, leaving plenty of time for them to become major players and make a real impact on viewers.

The first episode of Secret Invasion is streaming now on Disney+.