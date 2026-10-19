Scarlett Johansson Admits That Even Though Avengers: Endgame Is 'Great,' It's Not A Marvel Movie That 'Should've Worked'

MCU veteran Scarlett Johansson stated that Avengers: Endgame "shouldn't work," and yet it does. 7 years after hitting theaters in 2019, the Infinity Saga's climactic blockbuster is the talk of the town again, thanks to Avengers: Endgame Encore. The re-release includes several new ending/post-credit scenes to set up Avengers: Doomsday, but the real treat is experiencing such an immense movie on the big screen again. The Marvel Studios re-release has grossed $137.88 million at the worldwide box office, pushing Endgame's worldwide gross to $2.94 million and beating James Cameron's Avatar to become the highest-earning movie ever.

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson spoke with Metro at the London premiere of her next movie, Paper Tiger, as she sits out Avengers: Doomsday. When asked about Avengers: Endgame reclaiming its box office crown, she praised it as a "fantastic film" that ultimately "shouldn't work, but it somehow works:"

"It's a fantastic film. You know, I remember seeing it for the first time, I was so amazed at how emotional it was. It took all the history that we've had with those characters that we've had for a decade of time and really, you know, I think delivered in a way for fans that was very profound. And also it looks amazing. It's like a movie that shouldn't work, but it somehow works. It's a great film, I loved making it."

In terms of what Johansson means in saying that Marvel Studios' grandest movie ever "shouldn't work," one has to imagine that she is referring to its immense scale and unprecedented nature. Hollywood had never told a single story across so many characters and franchises before then, so the fact that Endgame managed to stick the landing is a true accomplishment.

Marvel Studios will attempt to replicate that magic later this year and next with Doomsday and Secret Wars, albeit without Johansson. The actress will next take her talents to DC Studios for The Batman: Part 2, in which Johansson is playing a top-secret role in Matt Reeves' Gotham, set for release on February 18, 2028.

Will Scarlett Johansson Ever Return to Marvel Studios?

Marvel Studios

In the early days of the Multiverse Saga, shortly after Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson was confirmed to return to the MCU, but not on-screen as Natasha Romanoff. Instead, the Oscar nominee was set to produce an upcoming movie behind the scenes, which was still in development as of November 2023.

Most fans seem to agree that the project in question would involve Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, her official Black Widow successor. Fans haven't heard anything about Johansson's project in some time, so perhaps the mystery collaboration was actually Thunderbolts*, and the actress simply exited her part.

It's almost certain that Johansson won't reprise Black Widow in Avengers: Doomsday, even as a Multiversal Variant, but many are still holding out hope for her inclusion in Secret Wars. Unfortunately, with The Batman 2 filming currently paused and likely to continue into 2027, Johansson may not have time for Secret Wars either, which could be her last real opportunity to return as Black Widow.

Ultimately, Marvel Studios may be best leaving Natasha Romanoff in the past, as the MCU has actually managed to pass off the Black Widow mantle rather well. Yelena Belova has been an instant fan-favorite, worthy of her sister's legacy, and her tenure is expected to continue into Phase 7 and the MCU's third saga.