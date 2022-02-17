Ryan Reynolds Speaks on His Potential Star Wars Future

Ryan Reynolds remains one of the most popular stars in Hollywood, largely thanks to his run as the beloved Merc With a Mouth, Deadpool. Following Marvel Studios' acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, Reynolds will have the opportunity to bring Wade Wilson into play alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes and his fellow X-Men. Although that's confirmed to be happening, it likely won't come for a while.

Even without Deadpool out of the movie pool for the foreseeable future, Reynolds remains busy with seemingly one major project after another. From his work with Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi on 2021's Free Guy to his most recent project, Red Notice, with DCEU stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, Reynolds' schedule is packed.

Having a schedule that full has allowed Reynolds to take on a wide variety of roles in a number of franchises; he's one of only a handful of people to have both Marvel and DC films on their resume. On top of these pop culture phenomena, the Deadpool star also revealed another major set of films and TV shows that he'd be open to joining - one set in a galaxy far, far away.

Ryan Reynolds Not Against Joining Star Wars

Marvel

Speaking with Variety during his press tour for The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds expressed an openness to taking on a role in Disney's Star Wars franchise.

With his latest film including a running Star Wars gag, Reynolds admitted that the Lucasfilm story would be difficult "to say no to" if presented with the opportunity. However, it's also not something he's actively had on his mind, either:

“That would be a real hard thing to say no to, but honestly — I’m not making this up — it’s not something I’ve ever thought of."

Deadpool Double-Dosing with Disney?

Disney and Lucasfilm have certainly upped their game with A-list actors joining the legacy of Star Wars over the last few years. After all, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have both featured names on their call sheets like Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant, even outside of longtime veterans like Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher.

At the moment, Reynolds is taking a sabbatical from filmmaking altogether, and it's unclear how long it will be before he finds himself in front of the cameras again. It's also unknown how big of a role he would take with Lucasfilm in either a future Star Wars movie or an upcoming Disney+ show, especially considering how much is already on his plate.

All things considered, his most high-profile role will be his return as Deadpool, with Deadpool 3 already in the early stages of development under the MCU umbrella. The connection with Disney could certainly lead to talks about a potential Star Wars role that he could take on, although it doesn't seem to be anything that will come in the immediate future.

Whether Reynolds joins Star Wars or not, it's clear that he will be working with Disney for the foreseeable future in one way or another.