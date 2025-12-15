Pennywise's New Power Will Make Him Even More Terrifying In Welcome To Derry Season 2

IT: Welcome to Derry's latest Pennywise twist proved that the ancient evil of Derry, Maine will be far stronger in a potential Season 2 of the HBO Max series. The IT prequel show not only highlighted Pennywise's reign of terror during the 1962 cycle, but it also delivered an insane twist about the killer clown that forever changed the lore behind the entity. The finale highlighted a terrifying scene between Pennywise and Marge Truman during the climactic battle, confirming that Marge was indeed Richie Tozier's mother from the IT movies (and he was named after IT: Welcome to Derry's Rich Santos).

Welcome to Derry's finale revealed Pennywise now has the power to see the past, present, and future all at the same time. This will make him even scarier due to the endless possibilities the creature can create by going into the past and changing the future. Given that Pennywise experiences time as a simultaneous continuum because the past, present, and future all at once, it allowed the creature to be aware of what's happening across different eras.

This huge Pennywise twist in IT: Welcome to Derry basically confirms that the ancient evil will be more powerful in Season 2 during the 1935 cycle of its reign of terror in Derry.

Why Pennywise Is More Powerful in IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1 finale's twist laid the groundwork for a stronger Pennywise in Season 2 because his vast knowledge of the past, present, and future would allow him to adapt and react. Pennywise's desperation to overcome death serves as the creature's grand tool in trying to adjust and possibly rewrite history by eliminating those characters who has ties to the Losers' Club in the future.

In IT: Chapter One and IT: Chapter Two, some fans have pointed out that Pennywise was visibly weaker and less violent than its rampage throughout IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1.

The huge time-related twist from the series could explain why he is as such, considering that he is already aware of his impending doom at the hands of the Losers' Club:

Pennywise: "Tomorrow? Yesterday? It’s all the same for little Pennywise. But it’s not always easy, no. Being caged up in one place, one time. They can’t fence me in. Not them! And not you. Beep beep, Margie."

While the creature did try to make the Losers suffer (and kill some innocent lives along the way), Pennywise's greatest fear took center stage after the entity realized that the Losers' Club had cracked the formula by turning the tables against him.

With IT: Welcome to Derry going backwards in time, the show has the chance to showcase how truly dangerous Pennywise is in the years before the Losers' Club's arrival in 1989. Without the Losers' Club, Pennywise feels he is invincible, further proving that Season 2 will pull back the curtain of how sadistic and unhinged he truly is.

IT: Welcome to Derry Already Sets Up Pennywise's Reign of Terror in Season 2

IT: Welcome to Derry Episode 7 provided the first look at Season 2, confirming that Pennywise did not hold back in killing a poor kid named Marge right in front of Ingrid Kersh at Juniper Hill Asylum.

If this sets the precedent for how violent and dangerous Pennywise will be in the show's sophomore run, this spells bad news for the protagonists of future seasons.

The prequel series also introduced the concept of auguries, which was confirmed to be an inciting event during Pennywise's feeding cycle, leading to many brutal deaths. Given that Season 2 is set in 1935, the augury during that cycle is the Bradley Gang Massacre, where the citizens of Derry joined forces (along with Pennywise in the background) in killing these criminals in broad daylight.

If anything, the fact that Pennywise can manipulate an entire town to kill the Bradley Gang proves the full extent of his power and influence over Derry.