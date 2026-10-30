MCU: Marvin Jones III's Tombstone Looks Perfect In First HD Live-Action Photos

HD images of Marvin Jones III's Tombstone have surfaced online for the first time, and they do not disappoint. Lonnie Lincoln, one of Spider-Man's deadliest foes, made his live-action film debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Marvel fandom erupted when it was announced that Spider-Verse star Marvin Jones III would play, in person, the character he voiced in the animated film. The buzz around his casting suggested he would have a significant role in the movie, but unfortunately, he was reduced to a single scene. Although his screen time is brief, fans can now view photos of his standout moment from the film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrived on Premium Video on Demand platforms on October 6, two months after its July 31 theatrical debut. With the film now on digital platforms, high-definition screencaps of Jones III's Tombstone have hit the web. Previous shots of the villain surfaced during the movie's theatrical run, but those were mostly blurry and low quality.

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These new HD images give fans who missed the film in theaters their first clear look at the famous Spidey rogue. An extended preview of Brand New Day's opening villain montage, essentially the film's first nine minutes, was also unveiled by Fandango to mark the digital release, and Tombstone features in it too.

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Focusing on the screencaps, they offer crystal-clear shots of Tombstone, chalk-white skin and slicked hair on full display, as he dangles Tom Holland's Spider-Man from a steel girder high above New York City's streets, a menacing grin fixed on his face.

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The composition recreates the cover of The Spectacular Spider-Man #142, in which Tombstone holds a defeated Spidey atop a construction girder. More images zoom in on the mobster's face, capturing the range of expressions he cycles through as he threatens to harm the web-slinger.

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The final image shows how the encounter ends, and it doesn’t go in Tombstone's favor. Spider-Man's webs bind the villain to the side of a brick building, the webbing so thick that he looks cocooned, while police officers and firefighters move in to cut him down. Even in defeat, he looks furious and dangerous.

The screencaps line up with the behind-the-scenes photos that prosthetic designer Josh Weston, an Oscar and BAFTA winner for his work on Poor Things, shared amid the film's theatrical run. Those images gave fans an early close-up of the prosthetic and makeup detail, and Jones III even teased a possible return in the comments, writing, "We will be back! I know it."

How Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Take on Tombstone Compares to Other Iterations

Although we didn't get to see Tombstone's temperament extensively on screen, his aggressive nature in the montage suggests the MCU version isn't too different from the source material. In the comics, Tombstone, born Alonzo Thompson "Lonnie" Lincoln, made his first appearance in Web of Spider-Man #36 back in March 1988, meaning his live-action film debut took 37 years.

Marvel Studios/ Marvel Comics

He was portrayed as a Harlem boy who was bullied for his albinism. His traumatic childhood fueled his hatred, and he eventually became a feared mobster who abandoned his birth name for the alias Tombstone. Visually, the comics give him chalk-white skin, white flat-top hair, and filed teeth, features that translate almost perfectly to the live-action version Jones III portrays.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gave Tombstone his first film appearance. That version, voiced by Jones III, served as one of Kingpin's personal bodyguards and enforcers, and Jones III is set to reprise the role in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The design skewed close to the comics, with blue-gray skin, yellow-white hair, and sharp teeth.

Marvel Studios/ Sony Pictures

Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man made the biggest change to Tombstone's character and look. Voiced by Eugene Byrd, this young Lonnie Lincoln started as Peter Parker's classmate and a star football player rather than the criminal he is in the comics. He joined the 110th Street Gang only to protect his younger brother, eventually earning the Tombstone nickname after saving the gang's leader, Big Donovan, from the Scorpion, and gaining superhuman strength and durability from a gas developed by Otto Octavius.

Prime Video's Spider-Noir, which marked Tombstone's live-action debut earlier this year, also had an interesting take on the character. Abraham Popoola played Lonnie Lincoln as a World War I veteran who German experiments left with armored, crocodile-like skin.

Marvel Studios/ Prime Video

Branded a monster by the press, he worked as an enforcer for Silvermane before the Spider and Daily Bugle reporter Robbie Robertson helped cure him.

Marvel Studios/ Insomniac Games

Tombstone has been all over Spider-Man media, video games included. He appears in Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation, where he leads a biker gang and peddles a designer drug called Grave Dust. This take on Lonnie sees Spidey as more of a worthy adversary than an outright enemy.